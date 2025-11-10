Where to watch ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 3, Episode 5 for free: Time, channel, free live stream

If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

“Smiling Friends” continues with Season 3, Episode 5, “Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature,” airing Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

Cord-cutters can sign up for DIRECTV (5-day free trial) and other streaming services listed below to watch the episode live and on demand.

Where to watch ‘Smiling Friends’ live and on demand for free

Viewers without cable can watch the latest episodes of “Smiling Friends” live and on demand for free by signing up for the trial offer from DIRECTV (5-day free trial).

Sling also carries Adult Swim, but skips the free trial.

It is also available to stream the next day on HBO Max, which you can bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

What are the differences between the streaming services?

DIRECTV – Watch live TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks. Enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows the moment they air. Included: unlimited cloud DVR storage space so you can record as many shows as you want and stream them from wherever you go. DTV starts at $34.99 per month after a 5-day free trial when you shop their customizable genre packs.

DIRECTV 5-day free trial Get $40 off your first month and enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows. Free Trial

Sling – One of the best deals in live TV streaming at just $45.99/month, offering customizable channel lineups for sports, news and entertainment. Now, Sling adds even more value with passes that let you stream live TV without a subscription: just $4.99 for a day, $9.99 for the weekend or $14.99 for a full week. These one-time payments are perfect if you just want to watch a single show, live game or special event. No commitment, no auto-renewal, just affordable access when you need it.

Sling $60.99 $29.99 Bundle Sling’s Blue and Orange packages and get half off the first month of service. Claim Offer

What to expect from Season 3 of ‘Smiling Friends’

Season 3 finds Pim, Charlie and the rest of the “Smiling Friends” crew diving even deeper into the bizarre and absurd world they inhabit. This chapter of the series features everything from Mr. Frog’s return to a mystical showdown involving an ancient witch.

Watch a preview of Episode 5, “Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature,” below:

Who’s in the cast of ‘Smiling Friends’?

Co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel voice the main characters. Cusack voices Pim, while Hadel voices Charlie and Mr. Frog.

Chris O’Neill, Marc M. and others provide additional voices.

What is ‘Smiling Friends’ about?

According to the series’ official logline, “‘Smiling Friends’ follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”