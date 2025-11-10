Visiting Vancouver | Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) @ Vancouver Canucks (8-8-0)

8 p.m. MT | Rogers Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche faces the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll play in Denver on December 2nd and April 1st.

Latest Result (COL): COL 9, EDM 1

Latest Result (VAN): CBJ 3, VAN 4

An Elite Win in Edmonton

Alberta natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly both scored twice to help the Avs defeat the Edmonton Oilers 9-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury each added two tallies, Gavin Brindley scored a goal and Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced. This game marked the first road win by an eight-goal margin since the franchise moved to Denver. On its way to becoming the first team to score nine goals in a game this season, the Avalanche had eight players post multi-point contests. Additionally, the contest marked the first time since the franchise relocated that four players posted multi-goal games.

Makar opened the scoring at 13:29 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. With the secondary assist on the goal, MacKinnon became the second player in franchise history to record 700 even-strength points, joining Joe Sakic (961). At 14:35 of the opening frame, Makar scored his second goal of the game and sixth of the season via a right-circle wrist shot. The Avalanche momentarily took a 3-0 lead at 3:57 of the middle frame when Gabriel Landeskog scored from the right slot, but the goal was taken off the board after the Oilers successfully challenged it for offsides. Brindley gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 2:38 of the middle frame with his second goal of the season via a backhand shot from the doorstep. At 4:45 of the middle frame, Drury gave the Avs a 4-0 lead and scored his second goal of the season via a redirection from the slot on Brent Burns’ slap pass. Kelly put the Avalanche ahead 5-0 at 9:34 of the second period with his third goal of the season via a backhand shot from the right doorstep. Connor McDavid put the Oilers on the board with a power-play goal at 11:30 of the second period via a left-circle wrist shot. At 14:38 of the middle frame, Kelly scored a shorthanded goal for his second tally of the game and fourth of the season via a breakaway after breaking up a pass in the defensive zone. MacKinnon scored his 11th goal of the season at 24 seconds of the third period via a left-circle wrist shot off the rush. Just after exiting the penalty box, MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game and 12th of the season via a shot off the rush from the left circle to give the Avs an 8-1 lead at 5:02 of the third period. Drury scored his second goal of the game and third of the season at 14:28 of the final frame via a shot from the high slot.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for the league lead in points (24) and goals (12).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (6), assists (14) and points (20). Among all skaters, he’s tied for sixth in assists and tied for 10th in points.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 12th in the league in goals (9).

Series History

In 133 previous regular-season games against the Canucks, the Avalanche has a record of 66-49-18. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avalanche winning the 1996 and 2001 Western Conference Quarterfinals in six and four games, respectively.

Defended Home Ice

The Canucks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring at 5:28 of the second period before Columbus’ Kirill Marchenko tied the game at 6:46 of the middle frame. At 13:02 of the middle frame, Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead before Drew O’Connor tied the game for the Canucks at 19:03 of the second period. Conor Garland gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 6:17 of the third period before Marchenko tied the game at 9:47. Brock Boeser gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead at 14:15 of the final frame.

Capitalizing Against the Canucks

MacKinnon has posted 29 points (9g/20a) in 28 games against the Canucks.

In 12 contests against Vancouver, Makar has registered 16 points (3g/13a).

Devon Toews has recorded nine points (2g/7a) in 15 games against the Canucks.

Canucks’ Contributors

Garland leads the Canucks in points (12) and is tied for first in assists (8).

Kiefer Sherwood leads Vancouver in goals (9) and is tied for third in points (10).

Quinn Hughes is tied for first in assists (8) and fifth in points (9).

A Numbers Game

399

Jared Bednar has recorded 399 wins as an NHL head coach and is one win from becoming the 8th active bench boss to reach 400 victories.

2.40

Colorado is allowing a league-fewest 2.40 goals per game.

52

Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote’s No. 52 is retired by the Colorado Avalanche. In 17 seasons with the Avalanche/Nordiques, Foote played in 967 regular-season games and 170 playoff games while helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s awesome. We want everyone feeling good. All four lines going. Everyone works really hard in here on and off the ice so it’s nice to see everyone get rewarded with some goals.”

— Nathan MacKinnon on the scoring throughout the lineup in Saturday’s game against the Oilers