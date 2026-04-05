Alcon Media Group Looks To Parrot Analytics For IP Plan

EXCLUSIVE: The Garfield Movie producer Alcon Media Group wants Parrot Analytics to inform its IP strategy following its acquisition of 108 Village Roadshow Entertainment Group feature films.

The companies have struck a strategic agreement that sees Parrot’s cross-platform analytics systems and content valuation tools applied to Alcon’s film, TV, interactive and publishing plans.

This comes after Alcon acquired Village Roadshow’s film library, adding 108 titles to its catalog. The $417.5M deal had initially gone through over summer 2025 and a follow hearing at a Delaware Bankruptcy Court granted Alcon derivative rights to most of the Village Roadshow library, which became available after its parent filed for administration. This allows Alcon to greenlight new projects based on the original copyrighted works.

As such, Alcon is handling a larger volume of library titles and switching from a focus on individual productions to stewardship and monetization of the catalog. Village Roadshow titles that joined the Alcon stable included Mad Max: Fury Road, the Ocean’s Eleven series, The Matrix trilogy, Joker, Ready Player One, the Sherlock Holmes franchise and Wonka, as we reported last year.

Alcon and Parrot will work together to identify latent demand, assess franchise viability and determine the best time to reintroduce existing titles to the market. Alcon will use Parrot Analytics’ TV, Movie, and Talent Demand products – together with Audience Demographics and Audience Sentiment tools – and apply content valuation to determine actions.

“Our founding principle has always been to be creatively led and to support artists with a disciplined, business-first approach,” said Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, Co-CEOs of Alcon Media Group in a statement.

“As our library has grown, so has the complexity and opportunity. Partnering with Parrot Analytics gives us a rigorous global view of audience demand and independent, title-level valuation to manage the portfolio with precision and continue delivering high-quality entertainment.”

L.A.-based Alcon, an indie finance and production company, has credits on 35 films to date, including the Academy Award-nominated Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford; The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman; Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress; thrillers Insomnia and Prisoners; and the recent Sony Pictures box office hit The Garfield Movie, the animated film adaptation of the beloved cartoon strip Garfield.

Since 2015, the company has run subsidiary arm Alcon Television Group, which is currently in post production on Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 set for 2027. It also produced sci-fi series The Expanse, and animated children’s series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, based on the children’s book series.

Parrot is known for having developed a proprietary system that allows content owners to see the demand for their IP in real time across the globe. Numerous TV and film companies have applied the tools to their strategic thinking, and Alcon is now doing the same.

“Global content valuation is the new standard for modern studios, streamers and content makers worldwide to maximize content investment returns. At this scale, you need an operating system for developing, valuing and monetizing IP. Our end-to-end entertainment analytics suite transforms content from every stage into a measurable, comparable and investable asset class – without compromising creative ambition – to maximize capital returns for all stakeholders involved,” said Wared Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics.