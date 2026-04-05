Preview: Valencia vs Celta Vigo – prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia will be aiming to continue their strong run of form when they welcome Celta Vigo to Mestalla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che are currently 12th in the La Liga table, seven points outside of the relegation zone, while Celta are sixth, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.

Match preview

Valencia have been victorious in six of their 10 league matches, which has moved them away from danger, with Los Che currently 12th, seven points outside of the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan’s side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Sevilla, with Hugo Duro and Largie Ramazani on the scoresheet.

Valencia have picked up 23 points from their 14 home league matches this season, only suffering three defeats in the process, while they have conceded just 15 league goals at Mestalla during the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Che suffered a 4-1 defeat to Celta in the reverse match earlier this season, but they did record a 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture last term.

Valencia have only won one of their last six matches against Celta, but they will enter this weekend’s contest in the better form.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta have a record of 10 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats from their 29 league matches this season, with 41 points leaving them in sixth spot in the table, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad and three points behind fifth-placed Real Betis.

The Sky Blues entered the March international break off the back of a 4-3 home defeat to Alaves, but they did manage to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League courtesy of a 2-0 win over Lyon in France on March 19.

Claudio Giraldez’s team will take on Freiburg in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with the first leg of the contest taking place in Germany on April 9.

Celta actually have the third-best away record in Spain’s top flight this season, picking up 24 points from 14 matches, with only Barcelona (28) and Real Madrid (30) stronger on their travels.

The Sky Blues also have the joint-best defensive record away from home in La Liga, conceding just 14 times, which is the same as Real Madrid.

Valencia La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Valencia will be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Copete and Julen Agirrezabala through injury, while Filip Ugrinic is a major contest for the contest.

Ramazani was the team’s star player against Sevilla last time out, and there will be another start in a wide area for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, there is set to be another spot through the middle for Hugo Duro, who has found the back of the net on nine occasions for Valencia this season.

As for Celta, Matias Vecino and Miguel Roman will miss the game through injury, while Iago Aspas is a major doubt for the contest on Sunday.

Ferran Jutgla scored twice in the team’s clash with Alaves last time out to make it four goals in his last three appearances, and the Spaniard will continue in the final third of the field.

There will also be another start for Borja Iglesias, who has scored 15 times and registered three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Nunez, Comert, Tarrega, Gaya; Rioja, Almeida, Rodriguez, Guerra, Ramazani; Duro

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Swedberg, Iglesias, Jutgla

We say: Valencia 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a difficult match to call, as Celta have been so impressive on their travels this season, but Valencia are in strong form, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw at Mestalla.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.