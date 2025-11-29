Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph react to their “Landman” characters getting arrested: ‘I’m getting handcuffed?!’

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph were equally surprised to see their mother-daughter duo end up on the wrong side of the law in the most recent episode of Landman.

“Insane,” Randolph tells Entertainment Weekly of the moment. “I was reading that like, ‘I’m sorry, I get handcuffed?!’ It was hysterical.”

After leading an aerobics class at their beloved nursing home, Angela (Larter) and daughter Ainsley (Randolph) take the celebrations up a notch by throwing the residents a cocktail-filled dance party. Their festivities, however, just so happen to coincide with the unexpected arrival of a pair of health inspectors, who quickly bust them for providing alcohol to the elderly.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Ainsley and Angela lead an aerobics class at the nursing home.

When one of the inspectors grabs Angela to force her to sit down, she retaliates by slamming her knee into his groin and decking him in the face. Ainsley, meanwhile, sticks her foot out and trips the other investigator, sending the inspectors both clattering to the ground.

Randolph notes that Ainsley’s decision to intervene in the nursing home brawl was “very out of character for her, by the way,” adding, “I was like, ‘Are you sure that she trips?’ But anything for her mother.”

In the end, Angela and Ainsley are placed in handcuffs and forced to video call Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) to get them out of their predicament.

“Honestly, [Angela’s] the one in the right!” Larter says of the situation. “I think it’s so sad when you think about how many people that are in this prime of their life, and they’re not being treated like that. They’re being treated like infantiles.”

She continues, “They should be able to have a cocktail if they want to have a cocktail, and if they want to have a little dirty dancing, go for it! Enjoy your golden years!”

The Legally Blonde star notes that the nursing home residents are actually helping Angela just as much as she’s helping them.

“It was a huge moment of self-discovery for her of realizing how much they mean to her,” Larter says. “It’s not how she impacts them, it’s how they really warm her heart. And it’s based off Taylor’s wife who does this, Nicole [Muirbrook], and she’s so extraordinary and generous and kind and sensitive, and has just really led the path for this really cool, interesting storyline.”

Randolph adds that Muirbrook really does volunteer at the nursing home that’s featured in the Paramount+ series. “She’s taken me with her a few times, and so it’s based on real stories,” the 1923 actress says. “And it is really fun because a lot of [the residents] come out, watch the scenes, and are on set, so we’re bringing joy to real people who live there.”

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Angela and Ainsley in ‘Landman’

And, don’t worry, the pair aren’t getting banned from the home anytime soon. As series co-creator Christian Wallace wisely puts it: “I think it would take more than some handcuffs to keep Angela away from anything she wants to do.”

Randolph adds, “And even if they did, they would find their way back.”

Landman is streaming now on Paramount+.

