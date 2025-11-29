What’s open on Thanksgiving? Here’s what to know about store hours on Thursday and Black Friday.

As Americans prepare their Thanksgiving feasts, they may find themselves in need of a last-minute ingredient. But depending on their local grocery store’s holiday schedule, they might be out of luck for scoring that extra bag of cranberries or box of stuffing.

It’s best to plan ahead, given that some retail and grocery chains will be shuttered on Nov. 27, while others will have limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. Government offices, post offices, courts and most schools are closed.

Stores will reopen on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which is the official kickoff for the holiday shopping season. Several retailers are planning to open early on Nov. 28, giving customers a chance to get a head start on their gift lists.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target locations will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a fact sheet published on Target’s website.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thursday, as noted on its holiday calendar.

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Below is a list of grocery chains that will be open with limited hours on Thursday.

Food Lion: All stores will close at 3 p.m., except its Virginia locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, and Charlottesville, which will close at 4 p.m., a spokeswoman told CBS News. All pharmacies will be shut for the holiday.

All stores will close at 3 p.m., except its Virginia locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, and Charlottesville, which will close at 4 p.m., a spokeswoman told CBS News. All pharmacies will be shut for the holiday. H-E-B: Open 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.

Open 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. Kroger: Its locations will close at 12 p.m. on the holiday.

Its locations will close at 12 p.m. on the holiday. Stop and Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. However, locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed, as well as pharmacies across all locations.

Stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. However, locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed, as well as pharmacies across all locations. Wegmans: Most stores will close at 4 pm on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 am on Friday, Nov. 28, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Most stores will close at 4 pm on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 am on Friday, Nov. 28, a spokesperson told CBS News. Whole Foods: The majority of stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., although locations in Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island will be closed.

Which grocery chains are closed on Thanksgiving?

The following chains will be closed all day on Thursday:

Are other retailers open on Thanksgiving?

Some other chains, from pharmacies to home improvement centers, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For those that will remain open, it’s best to check schedules and hours ahead of time, as they can vary depending on location.

CVS Pharmacy: CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson told CBS News.

CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson told CBS News. Dollar General: Stores in most states will be open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving.

Stores in most states will be open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving. Home Depot: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. IKEA: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Closed on Thanksgiving

Closed on Thanksgiving Lowe’s: Closed on Thanksgiving

Closed on Thanksgiving Michaels: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. Petco: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. Sam’s Club: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense: All closed on Thanksgiving.

All closed on Thanksgiving. Walgreens: Most stores will be closed, although 24-hour locations will remain open for essential pharmacy services.

Which fast-food and restaurant chains can I eat at on Thanksgiving?

As with other retailers, customers should check local hours as they may vary.

Burger King: Open on Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving. Chick-fil-A: Closed on Thanksgiving.

Closed on Thanksgiving. Dunkin’: Many stores will operate during regular hours on Thanksgiving. Customers can check local store listings or the Dunkin’ app for more info.

Many stores will operate during regular hours on Thanksgiving. Customers can check local store listings or the Dunkin’ app for more info. KFC: Hours across the U.S. will vary based on location, a spokesperson said.

Hours across the U.S. will vary based on location, a spokesperson said. Starbucks: Some stores may adjust their hours. Use the company’s store locator or app to determine if a shop near you is open.

Some stores may adjust their hours. Use the company’s store locator or app to determine if a shop near you is open. Subway: Most Subway restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day, although some locations may operate with reduced hours, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?

The stock market will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will also close early, at 1 p.m. EDT, on Friday, Nov. 28, according to the Nasdaq website.

Are USPS, UPS and FedEx open on Thanksgiving?

Post office locations will be closed on Thursday to observe Thanksgiving, and only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Friday, Nov. 28.

UPS will be closed on the Thanksgiving holiday, with pickup and delivery services resuming on Friday.

All FedEx services will be closed except for FedEx Custom Critical, an expedited service for specialized, valuable and hazardous shipments, according to FedEx’s website.

Do stores have special Black Friday hours?

Some stores are opening their doors early on Friday to accommodate the rush of shoppers looking for discounts. See below for a sampling of retailers’ Black Friday hours.

Best Buy: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.

Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, but hours may vary by location.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, but hours may vary by location. JC Penney: Opens at 5 a.m. local time.

Opens at 5 a.m. local time. Kohl’s: Opens at 5 a.m. local time.

Opens at 5 a.m. local time. Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.

Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Nordstrom: Opens at 7 a.m. local time.

Opens at 7 a.m. local time. Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.

Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Michaels: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sam’s Club: Stores open during their regular hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time

Stores open during their regular hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time Target: Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Stores will close at their regular time. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 23, Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight local time.

Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Stores will close at their regular time. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 23, Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight local time. TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense: All will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

All will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Walmart: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.