All about media mogul Barry Diller’s eye-watering net worth — and 50-year romance with Diane von Fürstenberg

Barry Diller has left his mark across both Manhattan and Hollywood.

The entertainment tycoon started his lengthy career in media three weeks into his college career at UCLA, when he dropped out and began working in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency around 1960, spending his free time learning everything there was to know about the entertainment industry.

Read on for everything to know about his net worth, legacy, and family life with fellow icon wife Diane von Fürstenberg.

© Getty Images Bary with record executive Berry Gordy of the Motown record label and singer Diana Ross, watching the championship boxing match between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden in 1971

Early life

Barry, 84, was born in San Francisco on February 2, 1942, and raised in Beverly Hills by his parents, mom Reva Addison and dad Michael Diller. He grew up affluent but in a family known for its coldness, and in his 2015 memoir Who Knew? he wrote: “The formality of my relationship to both my parents still astounds me,” and: “That they never, all my life, ever, asked me a personal question seems unbelievable, but is true.”

He had an older brother, Donald, who up until he was 16 was a handsome piano prodigy, until he became addicted to heroin and became “gruesomely and violently abusive,” his memoir details. He died in a police incident when he was 36 years old.

© Getty Images With his wife Diane in 1974

Barry’s net worth

According to Forbes, as of April 2026, Barry has a net worth of $5.3 billion, making him the 801st richest person in the world.

His wealth largely comes from IAC/InterActiveCorp, the internet and media conglomerate he founded in 1995, through a series of acquisitions and mergers which included the Home Shopping Network. Today it owns People Inc., Care.com, The Daily Beast, as well as equity stakes in the likes of MGM Resorts International and Turo.

© Getty Images Diane and Barry helped fund the High Line as well as Little Island

His resume

Barry’s resume is extensive, and he is also known for previously being chairman and chief executive officer of 20th Century Fox, where he along with Rupert Murdoch launched the Fox network.

He has also been CEO, vice president, chairman or director of the likes of Expedia, The Coca-Cola Company, Tripadvisor, Live Nation Entertainment, Paramount, and ABC, among others.

His legacy also includes what the media has dubbed “TheKiller Dillers,” people who were under Barry’s mentorship who later also became major media and internet executives, among them Dara Khosrowshahi (CEO of Uber), Michael Eisner (CEO of The Walt Disney Company), and Jeffrey Katzenberg (co-founder of DreamWorks SKG).

Last but certainly not least, Barry is also a notable philanthropist, and along with his wife Diane von Fürstenberg spearheaded the renovation of the High Line into a walkable, elevated path, as well as the creation of Little Island, also on the west side of Manhattan.

© FilmMagic The couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2026

Barry’s personal life

In addition to his seminal work in media, Barry is also very much known for his marriage to legendary Belgian fashion designer Diane, herself best known for popularizing the wrap dress with her iconic prints.

Diana and Barry were first romantically involved in 1974 — she was married to Prince Egon von Fürstenberg from 1969 until 1983, separating in 1972 — and separated in 1981, before reuniting in 1991 and marrying in 2001.

Writing for New York Magazine in time for his memoir’s release, Barry shared: “While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old,” referring to Diane, with whom he lives partly in the Meatpacking District, as well as on a farm in Connecticut and palazzo in Italy.

“[We] have spent 50 years intertwined with each other in a unique and complete love,” he added.