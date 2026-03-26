Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $289.20, marking a -3.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.83%, and the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alphabet Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, down 1.78% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $91.69 billion, indicating a 19.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.6 per share and a revenue of $407.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.31% and +18.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts’ positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we’ve crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.43, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company’s projected earnings growth. The Internet – Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday’s closing price.

The Internet – Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.