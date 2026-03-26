Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda in same LPGA event for first time since 2023

By / March 26, 2026

March 24, 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are competing in the same official LPGA event for the first time in nearly three years.
  • Jessica Korda is returning to the tour after being on medical leave for a back injury and giving birth to her first child.
  • Now a mother, Jessica has adjusted her practice schedule to prioritize time with her son.
  • Nelly Korda credits her older sister with teaching her about the realities of life on the professional tour.

These days, Jessica Korda practices about three days a week. Mondays she usually gets in a 90-minute session. Some days it’s as little as 45. She has a sitter for five to six hours, so she decides what’s the most important task of the day and goes from there.

“I definitely prioritize my time with my son over golf, so it’s not nearly as exciting as it used to be practicing,” said the eldest Korda.

On Tuesday at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda compared their matching navy shirts on the dais. This week marks the first time in nearly three years that the sisters are competing in the same official LPGA event. They played last December in the Grant Thornton Invitational, an unofficial mixed-team event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. They also teamed up at the Seminole Pro-Member earlier this month.

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