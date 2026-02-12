Apple Original Films unveils a first look at Jonah Hill’s dark comedy “Outcome,” starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer and Hill, and premiering globally April 10

Today at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, Apple TV unveiled the first look images for director Jonah Hill’s upcoming dark comedy, “Outcome.” Stars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Matt Bomer, and Hill announced that the Apple Original Film will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, April 10, 2026.

“Outcome” is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer, Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Hill brings a unique lens to Reef’s wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future.

Alongside Reeves, Diaz, Bomer and Hill, the ensemble cast includes Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, Ivy Wolk and more.

Written by Hill and Ezra Woods, “Outcome” hails from Apple Studios and is produced by Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner, with Adam Merims serving as executive producer.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 691 wins and 3,256 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

*Special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.