When will you get your tax refund? How to check your refund status

Updated Feb. 10, 2026, 4:34 a.m. ET

Have you filed your taxes yet? Here’s what to know this tax season — from when your refund may arrive to how to check its status.

When are taxes due?

The Internal Revenue Service started accepting federal tax returns in late January. Federal income tax returns are due on Wednesday, April 15.

New York state income taxes are also due on April 15.

The IRS expects about 164 million individual tax returns for tax year 2025 to be filed ahead of the mid-April deadline.

To file for an extension on your federal income tax, taxpayers can fill out Form 4868 by April 15 to. Filling out this form will give filers six more months to complete their tax return, to Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Tax returns can still be filed after April 15 without filing for an extension, but you may be subject to a penalty if you owe taxes.

To file for an extension on your state income tax, fill out the appropriate form – Form IT-201 for New York residents’ personal tax returns. Completing the form will give filers another six months to complete their return. Note that if you file for an extension on your state income tax and owe, you must make your extension payment by the due date.

Key changes for taxes

Tax refunds this year are expected to be larger than usual due to changes in key tax rules for 2025 filing.

Every year, tax refunds provide a windfall for millions of Americans. Typically, approximately 75% of Americans receive refunds. The average refund in 2025 was $2,939, IRS data showed.

President Donald Trump’s tax and spending package passed in July, which may change how folks prepare their 2025 taxes. Many new tax breaks are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2025, and will apply to the 2025 federal income tax returns.

Here’s what to keep in mind as we prepare for the upcoming 2026 tax season:

Look for more paperwork:

How do I file my taxes?

To file federal income taxes, fill out a Form 1040 online or mail a paper form.

If you file electronically and your return is accurate and complete, it should take less than three weeks to receive your refund – a move that is expedited when you choose direct deposit, according to the IRS.

If you mail in a paper return, the refund should be issued within six to eight weeks of the date the IRS receives the filing, again assuming the return is accurate and complete.

How can I file my tax return for free?

Any taxpayer or family who earned $89,000 or less in 2025 may use a free filing option for a tax return using the IRS website. In New York, taxpayers who earned $89,000 or less can file online for free, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

The IRS offers online tools to help with filing, and people can call 800-829-1040 for assistance. New York also offers a Taxpayer Assistance Program to help prepare and electronically file federal and state tax returns.

Service members may be able to prepare and file their tax returns for free through MilTax if they meet certain criteria.

If you generally make $69,000 a year or less, have a disability, have limited English skills or speak English as a second language or are 60 years of age or older, you may be eligible for in-person, full-service tax preparation for free through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

How do I get my W-2?

You should have already received a W-2 form. It is mandatory that employers give their employees a W-2 form by Jan. 31. A W-2 form reports your total wages for the year and any taxes withheld from your paycheck.

When can I expect my tax refund?

The IRS expects to issue most refunds via direct deposit within 21 days, according to the agency. Some tax returns, however, require additional review that take longer to process.

Some issues that cause your refund to be delayed according to the IRS include:

If the taxpayer is claiming certain credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Whether the return is e-filed or sent by mail.

If the taxpayer has existing debts to the federal government.

Of note, the IRS will no longer be issuing tax refunds by paper check to most individual taxpayers. Taxpayers who opted to receive a paper check for years must figure out a way to get your federal income tax refund via direct deposit.

How can I check my refund status?

To check the status of your refund, use the “Where’s My Refund?” tools for federal tax refunds or go to the IRS2Go app. Information is updated once a day, overnight.

To do so, you’ll need your:

Social Security number or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

Filing status

Exact refund amount

Also be mindful that the wait for your tax return is based on when the IRS has received your return and entered it into the system, which may be several days after you submitted the return electronically or several weeks after mailing a paper return and IRS workers manually entered your information.

