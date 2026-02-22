Apple TV’s new movie is a hit, and just the start of a big year ahead

Apple TV’s latest movie, Eternity, has proven an early hit after one week of release, and the strong lineup of movies coming throughout the year should keep Apple’s film success going.

Eternity has beaten F1: The Movie for a full week on Apple TV top charts

The latest Apple TV film, Eternity, arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day last week. And so far it’s racked up a lot of views.

Eternity quickly displaced F1: The Movie at the top of Apple TV’s movie charts.

I wasn’t surprised when this happened initially. An A24 romantic comedy starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner releasing on Valentine’s weekend? Hitting #1 seemed inevitable.

But what has surprised me is how well its success has held up.

I expected that after the weekend boost, Eternity would slip behind Apple’s biggest movie ever—F1—on the top charts. Yet even today, a full week after release, it’s still sitting at #1 in the US.

In other words, it’s another hit for Apple—the latest in a string of successful film launches.

And the lineup of movies coming throughout 2026 looks set to continue that trend.

New Apple TV movies coming throughout 2026

Earlier this month, Apple held a star-studded media event where it unveiled some of the biggest TV shows and movies coming to Apple TV throughout 2026.

Five upcoming movies were highlighted in the presentation, and they all have potential to perform well.

The dark comedy Outcome is first up. It has an April 10 release date, stars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Jonah Hill, and features a unique plot.

This summer, pickleball comedy The Dink arrives July 24 as a “laugh-out-loud underdog story” starring Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Harris.

And coming this fall, Apple highlighted three big premieres:

Mayday, a buddy comedy/action thriller with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, hits September 4

Matchbox The Movie, an action-adventure film starring John Cena and Jessica Biel, lands October 9

Way of the Warrior Kid stars Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini, and Jude Hill, and premieres November 20

There are likely additional movies in the pipeline that haven’t been revealed yet. The five above were simply shown off early due to the high-profile cast members.

But even just with the titles that have been announced, Apple seems set to build on the film momentum it started last year.

Which upcoming Apple TV movies are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.

Apple TV is available for $12.99 per month, or you can get it discounted through the Apple One bundle.

