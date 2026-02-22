Morning Report | Mikey Musumeci fires back at Dillon Danis over comment

Dillon Danis knows how to get opportunities, and he may have just gotten one from Mikey Musumeci.

Mikey Musumeci is one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world currently, holding the UFC BJJ bantamweight title to go along with his five IBJJF world championships. Earlier this month, Musumeci defended his title with a foot lock submission of Shay Montague at UFC BJJ 5. On Thursday, Musumeci posted a clip of his submission to social media, leading to Danis talking trash in his comments section.

“Messed up you doing the guy who dropped off my Uber Eats like that”

That prompted a quick response from the champion, calling out Danis for a match, despite Danis most recently competing at 178 pounds.

“Hey Dillon, how about we have a grappling match? You talk all this shit on all my posts, let’s just grapple each other. Maybe you’re physically bigger than me, but my balls are bigger than yours. Let me know if you’re down.”

At one time considered to be one of the best grapplers in the world, Danis rose to fame as a training partner and teammate of Conor McGregor during the peak of McGregor’s MMA career. Danis parlayed that into his own fighting career, though most of his fame and notoriety came from outside-the-cage shenanigans and antagonizing other combat sports athletes. That sort of behavior earned Danis several lucrative boxing opportunities, though he only ever made it to fight night against Logan Paul, and now he may have done so again with Musumeci.

Advertisement

But Danis may need to act fast. Earlier this week, Musumeci announced that he will be grappling UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan at some point in the future.

Options. Alex Pereira reacts to Jon Jones’ ‘severe arthritis’ diagnosis, discusses options for next UFC fight.

Testing. Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano reportedly will undergo ‘a lot of medicals’ ahead of Netflix fight.

So edgy. Sean Strickland slams Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight: ‘Rousey’s going to f*cking steamroll her.’

Dismissal. Amanda Nunes responds to Sean Strickland’s sexist comments: ‘Don’t cry, man.’

Grappling. Coach: Ian Machado Garry ‘doesn’t survive on the ground’ against Islam Makhachev.

Advertisement

Superfight. PFL CEO addresses potential superfight between Dakota Ditcheva and Cris Cyborg.

Savior. Gable Steveson reacts to being called the savior of the heavyweight division already: ‘Pressure makes diamonds.’

Between the Links.

Gable Steveson interview.

UFC Houston preview.

Arnold Allen builds a home gym.

New MMA movie, with ONE FC at the forefront!

Big man.

How we feeling about the Zuffa belt?

Dan Hooker responds to the rumors out there.

Elite posting from Jeff Molina.

Beef.

Chael just woke up from a coma.

Just go to BKFC, man.

Sergio Pettis (25-7) vs. Mitch McKee (10-0); PFL Chicago, April 11.

Advertisement

Josh Silveira (15-5) vs. Jordan Newman (8-0); PFL Chicago, April 11.

Back at it, with a decent little fight card this weekend. Main event has big stakes, the rest of the main card is pretty fun, and there are a few highlights on the undercard. All-in-all, should be a nice little Saturday. Enjoy, and see y’all next week.

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @AlexanderKlee or @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let us know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and like us on Facebook.