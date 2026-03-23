Arizona vs Utah State live score updates, highlights from March Madness Round 2

Updated March 22, 2026, 4:19 p.m. ET

Follow all of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament second round games with USA TODAY Sports’ live updates.

No. 1 seed Arizona made it look easy against No. 16 Long Island in the first round, even if Wildcats players said it wasn’t.

Arizona jumped out to a 27-point lead in the first half and got at least 14 points from three freshman starters and coasted to a 92-58 win over the Sharks.

March Madness conference records: Big Ten leads at 11-2; How are SEC, Big 12 doing?

No. 9 Utah State played in a much closer game, surviving No. 8 Villanova, 86-76, in one of the more entertaining first round games.

Mason Falslev had 22 points and MJ Collins Jr. had 20 points as Jerrod Calhoun’s Aggies put on an offensive clinic that had broadcasters and studio analysts gushing afterward.

The winner of today’s game advances to next week’s Sweet 16 to play No. 4 Arkansas in San Jose.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s game.

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Arizona vs Utah State live score

TEAMS 1H 2H F Utah State — — — Arizona — — —

What time is Arizona vs Utah State?

Time: 7:50 p.m. ET, Sunday.

What channel is Arizona vs Utah State? How to watch, streaming info

The game is airing on truTV, streaming via Fubo.

Arizona vs Utah State prediction, odds

∎ Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Arizona 83, Utah State 72

The Wildcats are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2001. They will get one step closer with a win over Utah State, although it won’t come quite as easily as the win over Long Island.

John Leuzzi: Arizona

Arizona Jordan Mendoza: Arizona

Arizona Ehsan Kassim: Arizona

Arizona Blake Schuster: Arizona

Arizona Moneyline: Arizona (-800); Utah State (+550)

Arizona (-800); Utah State (+550) Spread: Arizona (-11.5)

Arizona (-11.5) Over/ under total: 153.5

Who is Jerrod Calhoun? What to know about Utah State coach and Aggies offense?

“This guy is an offensive genius,” CBS commentator and former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy said of Calhoun during Utah State’s first round win over Villanova.

CBS Sports analyst Jamal Mashburn, who played 11 NBA seasons, also had high praise for Calhoun and what he’s done with the Aggies program.

“Just a masterful job of what he’s been able to do,” Mashburn said. “Teach these kids how to play that way, and also put them in a position to be aggressive and not be afraid to make mistakes.”

Even TNT Sports host Adam Lefkoe had to admire Calhoun’s coaching prowess.

“Many of you have not seen Utah State. But we sat here and went, ‘Coaches around the country need to steal their plays.’ Hopefully they don’t steal their players,” Lefkoe said. “Utah State’s offense was phenomenal. … Let’s look at the highlights because almost every play you see is a masterclass from coach Calhoun.”

Is Jerrod Calhoun a candidate for Cincinnati coach job?

Calhoun, who’s in his second season as head coach at Utah State, is being linked with a number of power conference openings, including Cincinnati.

An Ohio native, Calhoun got his start in coaching as a student assistant on the Bearcats staff in 2003-04. He spent seven years as head coach at Ohio’s Youngstown State before heading to USU.

“Calhoun is going to be great walking the sidelines at UC,” former Bearcat great Nick Van Exel tweeted after Calhoun’s Aggies defeated Villanova. “Offense is great. Lots of ball/body movement and paint touches. And he gets the history of the program and understands that the UC vs X is a rivalry and not just another game.”

Koa Peat 2026 NBA Draft, mock draft prediction

No. 19 overall to Miami Heat

Kalbrosky’s Analysis:

The Miami Heat have drafted several prospects known for their athleticism, which means a player like Arizona forward Koa Peat will probably have some appeal to their organization. Peat is an ideal match for this franchise given his versatility as a playmaking forward. The All-Big 12 forward just needs a jumper to carve out regular minutes as a high-impact pro. Arizona plays at a significantly faster pace (4.6 extra possessions) when Peat is on the floor relative to when he is not, per CBB Analytics, which would fit very well with Miamis fastest-paced offense in the NBA.

See USA TODAY’s full mock draft here

Koa Peat stats

(all stats as of March 15)

13.6 points per game

5.3 rebounds per game

2.7 assists per game

53.7% field goal percentage

31.6% three-point field goal percentage

Brayden Burries 2026 NBA Draft, mock draft prediction

No. 10 overall to Milwaukee Bucks.

Kalbrosky’s Analysis:

Arizona freshman Brayden Burries had two breakout games in January, which helped solidify his draft stock. But the All-Big 12 guard has continued to display his tantalizing talent, scoring 31 points with seven rebounds and five steals against Colorado on March 7 and 20 points with 12 rebounds and five assists during a victory against No. 14 Kansas on Feb. 28. Burries has proven productivity and that he is able to defend, relocate, move the ball and make 3-pointers off the dribble.

See USA TODAY’s full mock draft here

Brayden Burries stats

(all stats as of March 15)