Astros To Select Peter Lambert

Right-hander Peter Lambert will start for the Astros on Friday, with Chandler Rome of The Athletic among those to relay the update. Lambert is not currently on the roster, so he’ll need to be formally added prior to the game.

It’s an early birthday present for Lambert, who turns 29 on Saturday. When he takes the ball, he’ll be making his first major league appearance for a team other than the Rockies. Lambert made 74 appearances for Colorado from 2019 to 2024, throwing 243 2/3 innings and allowing 6.28 earned runs per nine.

At the end of the 2024 season, the Rockies outrighted Lambert off their roster and he elected free agency. He then signed with the Yakult Swallows of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. He gave the Swallows 116 1/3 innings over 21 starts with a 4.26 ERA. That may seem like a passable mark but NPB has been a pitcher-friendly league in recent years. Last year’s league-wide ERA was 2.97 in the Central League and 3.04 in the Pacific League, the two main leagues of NPB.

He landed a minor league deal with the Astros in November. He opted out of that deal at the end of camp but re-signed on a fresh minor league deal. He has thrown 14 2/3 Triple-A innings this year over three appearances, allowing three earned runs via 11 hits, three walks and hitting two batters while striking out 12. In that small sample, his 20.3% strikeout rate is subpar but his 5.1% walk rate and 53.7% ground ball rate are strong figures. His four-seamer has averaged 94.5 miles per hour this year and he has also thrown a sinker, cutter, slider, curveball and changeup.

The Astros have been doing a lot of improvising on their pitching staff lately. Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier both landed on the injured list due to shoulder strains. Not long after, Tatsuya Imai hit the IL due to arm fatigue, meaning Houston quickly lost three fifths of the five Opening Day rotation. That forced them to turn to contingency plans but one of those also got bit with the injury bug, as back inflammation put Cody Bolton on the IL.

There’s never a good time for a team to lose four starters but the timing was especially unfortunate in this case as the Astros began a stretch of 13 straight games last Friday. Imai started the first game but lasted just a third of an inning, forcing J.P. France and others to soak up the rest. Lance McCullers Jr. and Mike Burrows are still around from the season-opening group. McCullers took the ball on Saturday and Burrows on Sunday. Bolton went on Monday but lasted just one inning. Colton Gordon was recalled this week and started on Tuesday, giving the club 3 2/3 innings. Spencer Arrighetti was recalled to start Wednesday and went six.

Just now in Thursday’s contest, they effectively did a bullpen game. Ryan Weiss, who had been pitching in long relief, started and went 3 2/3. Christian Roa then absorbed 1 1/3, followed by two frames each from AJ Blubaugh and Kai-Wei Teng.

The Astros still have six more games to get through before their next off-day. Lambert will take the ball tomorrow, followed by McCullers and Burrows. Houston could then perhaps go back to Gordon and Arrighetti in the next two. The final game could again be Lambert, though he is out of options. Depending on how things go tomorrow, it’s possible he may need to be bumped off the roster for a fresh arm. In that case, perhaps another bullpen game headlined by Weiss would be the move, depending on who gets used in the interim.

For tomorrow, as mentioned, corresponding moves will be required to get Lambert onto the roster. The Astros have several guys on the IL and perhaps one of them could be moved to the 60-day IL to open up a 40-man spot if the Astros don’t expect them back anytime soon. The list of pitchers currently on the 15-day IL includes Brown, Javier, Imai and Bolton but also Josh Hader, Nate Pearson and Bennett Sousa. If the club doesn’t want to lock any of those guys into a lengthy IL stint, someone else would have to be bumped off the 40-man. In terms of opening an active roster spot, most of their guys can be optioned, with McCullers, Bryan Abreu, Enyel De Los Santos and Steven Okert the only exceptions.

Photo courtesy of Sam Navarro, Imagn Images