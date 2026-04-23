Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are looking to make it eight straight wins in La Liga when they host Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, which would get them within touching distance of back-to-back Spanish crowns.

Securing three massive points is exactly what Barcelona need after exiting the Champions League in the quarterfinals against Atlético Madrid last time out. With over a week to recover and prepare for the final seven games of the campaign, Hansi Flick’s men will be motivated to bounce-back on Wednesday.

But the visiting Celta Vigo also have plenty to play for. Claudio Giráldez’s men currently own the final European competition place in the La Liga standings, and victory on Wednesday could see them usurp Real Betis of fifth place which grants passage to next season’s Europa League.

The Catalans hold a commanding lead over Real Madrid at the summit, but dropping points against Celta would open the door for Los Blancos to get within six points, with the final El Clásico of the season still ahead of us.

“We want to win La Liga, but it’s not done yet,” Flick said ahead of Celta’s visit, sharing some insight on the mentality the German boss is trying to instill in his squad ahead of the home-stretch of the campaign.

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo Score Prediction

Barça Cruise to Eighth Straight La Liga Victory

Lamine Yamal is the only player with double-digit goals and assists in La Liga. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona need to deliver an emphatic response to bounce-back from their painful Champions League exit.

If there’s something Flick’s side have been able to showcase over the last two seasons it’s resiliency and the ability to recover almost instantly from adversity. At home against an inferior opponent, Celta Vigo could feel the full wrath of a side desperate for revenge.

The Blaugrana have been near flawless domestically in 2026, and with Celta suddenly struggling, the stage is set for the rested Catalans to put on a show on Wednesday.

Barcelona’s Perfect Home Record: Flick’s side remain perfect in La Liga, winning all 16 home league matches this season and outscoring opponents 51–9.

Flick’s side remain perfect in La Liga, winning all 16 home league matches this season and outscoring opponents 51–9. Celta’s Slump: Celta Vigo are slumping at the worst possible time, losing their last three which included a Conference League elimination and a defeat against bottom of La Liga Real Oviedo. They’re winless in their last four league matches.

Celta Vigo are slumping at the worst possible time, losing their last three which included a Conference League elimination and a defeat against bottom of La Liga Real Oviedo. They’re winless in their last four league matches. Barcelona’s Response After European Exit: Barcelona know how to bounce-back after enduring a painful Champions League elimination. After exiting the competition in the semifinals last year, Flick’s men responded by defeating Real Madrid 4–3 in El Clásico to all but clinch the La Liga title.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Celta Vigo

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo

Barcelona are getting healthier for the run-in. | FotMob

Barcelona are the healthiest they’ve been defensively in weeks, so Gerard Martín could get some extra rest after being heavily taxed since the start of the year. Eric García could partner Pau Cubarsí, who’s back after missing the second leg vs. Atlético through suspension.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri could rekindle their midfield partnership and start together for the first time in three months.

Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres were stellar in the second leg at the Metropolitano and should keep their place in the XI. Raphinha, meanwhile, remains sidelined and Marcus Rashford is expected to operate on the left wing in what could be some of his final appearances donning the Blaugrana shirt.

Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen are the only other two Barca players Flick won’t be able to call upon on Wednesday.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, E. García, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Torres.

Celta Vigo Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Borja Iglesias headlines an underrated Celta side. | FotMob

Celta are dealing with a number of injuries, perhaps none more important than the absence of Swede center back Carl Starfelt. Academy graduate Javi Rodríguez is once again expected to fill his void in the heart of defense having missed Celta’s most recent league match through suspension.

Miguel Román is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury. Veteran Uruguay international Matías Vecino has stepped-up in recent weeks in his absence.

Borja Iglesias will lead the line looking to continue making his case to be included in Spain’s World Cup roster.

Finally, four former Barça players are expected to start for the visitors, with Marcos Alonso, Óscar Mingueza, Ilaix Moriba and Ferran Jutglà all eager to upset the Catalans in their return to the Camp Nou.

Celta Vigo predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-3): Radu; Rodríguez, Aidoo, Alonso; Mingueza, Moriba, Vecino, Carreira; Jutglà, Iglesias, Swedberg.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, April 22

: Wednesday, April 22 Kick-off Time : 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST

: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

MORE: Full list of La Liga broadcasters around the world

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