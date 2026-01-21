ATP Australian Open Best Bets Including Zverev vs Muller

ATP Australian Open 1/32-Finals

Zheng – Moutet: 21.01.2026 04:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Michael Zheng has won four of his last five matches. This week in Melbourne, Zheng qualified for the main draw of the tournament. In the final qualifying round, he defeated Klein in three tight sets. The American saved one match point in the deciding-set tiebreak. Zheng upset Korda in the opening main draw round in five tight sets after playing for almost four hours.

Corentin Moutet has lost three of his last five matches. This week at the Australian Open, Moutet defeated Schoolkate in the opening round in straight sets. He was better under pressure and deservedly won in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, this will be an almost 50-50 matchup, but we disagree. Moutet has way more experience at the Grand Slam level than Zheng. The Frenchman had an easy opening round. On the other hand, the American had an almost four hour battle. We expect Moutet to be a better player.

That being said, Moutet winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Corentin Moutet winning @1.73 @bet365

Bublik – Fucsovics: 21.01.2026 04:30 CEST

H2H: 4-1

Alexander Bublik has won four of his last five matches. Last week in Hong Kong, Bublik won the ATP title. He defeated Musetti in the final in straight sets. This week, the Kazakh defeated Brooksby in the opening round in straight sets. Last season in Australia, the Kazakh lost to Cerundolo in the opening round in straight sets.

Marton Fucsovics has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Adelaide, Fucsovics lost to Shevchenko in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. This week in Melbourne, the Hungarian easily defeated Ugo Carabelli in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Bublik is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He is in the form of his life and leads 4-1 in head-to-head meetings against Fucsovics. On the other hand, Fucsovics lost his serve several times in the opening round.

That being said, Bublik covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alexander Bublik -5.5 games handicap @1.80 @bet365

Zverev – Muller: 21.01.2026 08:30 CEST

H2H: 2-1

Alexander Zverev has won four of his last five matches. This week in Melbourne, Zverev defeated Diallo in the opening round in four sets, after losing the opening set 6-7. Last season, the German finished as a runner-up, losing to Sinner in the final in straight sets.

Alexandre Muller has lost three of his last five matches. Muller outlasted Popyrin in five tight sets in the opening round. He was 1-2 behind, but turned the match around after winning consecutive tiebreaks.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Zverev is the clear favourite in this matchup, and we agree. Once he lost the opening set against Diallo, Zverev stepped up and played his best tennis. On the other hand, Muller spent four hours on the court and will be exhausted. We expect Zverev to dominate in this match.

That being said, Zverev covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alexander Zverev -7.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images