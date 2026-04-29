F.D.A. Releases Results from Major Infant Formula Safety Study

When the Food and Drug Administration announced “Operation Stork Speed” in March 2025, it vowed to improve the safety and quality of U.S. infant formulas — in part by increasing its testing of them for heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants.

Now, the first round of test results are in, and overall, federal health officials and outside experts described them as reassuring.

Between 2023 and 2025, the agency purchased more than 300 infant formula samples from stores and online retailers and tested them for heavy metals (lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury), pesticides, phthalates (chemicals commonly found in plastics) and PFAS (or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, sometimes called “forever chemicals”).

The agency reported that the levels of all contaminants were low, and the formulas were safe. Outside experts who reviewed the raw data agreed that the findings on heavy metals and pesticides were good news, but several were concerned about the low levels of phthalates and “forever chemicals” detected in the samples. While these chemicals are widespread in the food supply and have even been found in breast milk, their presence in formula is a concern given that they have been linked to various health problems, said Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington.