Visa (V) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Visa (V) reported revenue of $11.23 billion, up 17.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.31, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09, the EPS surprise was +7.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers — revenue and earnings — and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company’s underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock’s price performance more accurately.
Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
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End of Period Connections – Total transactions: 66.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 66.69 billion.
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Payments volume – Canada: $106.00 billion versus $102.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
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Payments volume – LAC: $274.00 billion versus $261.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
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Payments volume – CEMEA: $245.00 billion compared to the $240.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
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Payments volume – Total: $3,730.00 billion compared to the $3,632.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
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Payments volume – U.S.: $1,788.00 billion compared to the $1,761.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
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Payments volume – Asia pacific: $521.00 billion versus $518.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
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Revenues- Service revenue: $4.98 billion versus $4.91 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
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Revenues- Data processing revenue: $5.54 billion versus $5.3 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
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Revenues- Client incentive: $-4.25 billion compared to the $-4.28 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
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Revenues- Other revenue: $1.32 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change.
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Revenues- International transaction revenue: $3.63 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.