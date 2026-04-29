Visa (V) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Visa (V) reported revenue of $11.23 billion, up 17.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.31, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09, the EPS surprise was +7.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers — revenue and earnings — and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company’s underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock’s price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: