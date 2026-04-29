Preview: Al-Taawoun vs Al Ittihad – prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides occupying fifth and sixth in the Saudi Pro League table will collide at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Wednesday evening, as Al Taawoun look to capitalise on Al Ittihad’s recent struggles and pull further clear of their visitors.

Conceicao’s side head into the fixture on the back of a defeat to FC Machida Zelvia and will be eager to return to winning ways on the road.

Match preview

Al Taawoun have enjoyed a positive campaign overall, sitting fifth in the Saudi Pro League table with 49 points from 14 wins, seven draws and eight defeats, and boasting the best attacking record and joint-best defensive record outside the top four with 52 goals scored and 38 conceded.

Any lingering hopes of qualifying for continental football have effectively been ended by an inconsistent run of results, with Pericles Chamusca’s side sitting 14 points behind fourth-placed Al Qadsiah with only a handful of matchdays remaining.

Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five outings, though the most recent of those fixtures produced an encouraging 2-1 victory away from home against Al Najma – a result that will have lifted spirits ahead of Wednesday’s assignment.

At the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Al Taawoun have been a difficult side to beat, winning seven and drawing four of their 14 home fixtures, and Chamusca’s men will be keen to make that advantage count against a visiting side low on confidence.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, arrive at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium enduring one of the more difficult periods of their campaign, having won just one of their last four league fixtures to slip to sixth in the table with 45 points from 13 wins, six draws and nine defeats.

Sergio Conceicao’s side looked capable of securing a top-four finish at various points during the season, but their form has fallen away at a crucial time, and the departures of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante during the winter window – to Al Hilal and Fenerbahce respectively appear to have left a significant void that the squad has struggled to fill.

Their most recent outing brought further disappointment, with a 1-0 defeat to FC Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League adding to the sense of frustration surrounding a club that had considerably higher expectations at the start of the campaign.

Away from home, Al Ittihad have struggled for consistency, managing four wins, six draws and four defeats from their road fixtures.

With the top four now out of reach, Conceicao will be focused on ensuring his side end the campaign with some dignity, though that will be far from straightforward against a home side with plenty still to play for.

The head-to-head record offers a slight edge to the visitors, with Al Ittihad having claimed three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, the other two ending in draws, while the most recent direct encounter ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the visitors.

Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League form:

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Al Taawoun come into the fixture with no injury concerns, giving Chamusca a full squad to choose from ahead of Wednesday’s home clash.

Saad Al Mousa remains doubtful, however, having been absent since sustaining an ankle injury in November 2025.

Mohammed Al Dossari and Qassem Lajami are expected to form part of the defensive unit, with Andrei Girotto and Mohammed Mahzari also likely to feature at the back in front of Maylson in goal.

Angelo Fulgini and Aschraf El Mahdioui are set to operate in central midfield alongside Flavio, with Marin Petkov and Roger Martinez expected to provide creativity and attacking threat from advanced positions.

Al Ittihad have no fresh injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s fixture, with Conceicao able to call upon a largely settled squad for the game.

Predrag Rajkovic is expected to continue in goal, with Danilo Pereira, Stephane Keller and Mario Mitaj likely to line up in defence, while Fabinho and Houssem Aouar should anchor the midfield.

Moussa Diaby and Steven Bergwijn are set to provide width and pace from the flanks, with Youssef En-Nesyri expected to lead the line as Al Ittihad look to rediscover their best form on the road.

Al-Taawoun possible starting lineup:

Maylson; Al Dossari, Lajami, Girotto, Mahzari; Fulgini, El Mahdioui, Flavio; Petkov, Martinez, Al Kuwaykibi

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Pereira, Keller, Mitaj; Al-Shanqeeti, Fabinho, Kadesh; Diaby, Aouar, Bergwijn; En-Nesyri

We say: Al-Taawoun 1-2 Al Ittihad

Chamusca’s side have made life difficult for opponents at home this season and will look to end their campaign on a positive note in front of their own supporters.

However, Al Ittihad carry enough quality in the final third to find a way through, and we are backing Conceicao’s men to claim all three points on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.