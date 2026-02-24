ATP Dubai Day 2 Predictions Including Tsitsipas vs Humbert

Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his ATP Dubai title defense on Tuesday. He faces a potentially tricky opening match against the Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Three other matches are also predicted in this article. The other action, including Daniil Medvedev vs Valentin Royer and Jakub Mensik vs Hubert Hurkacz, is analyzed separately. But who will advance?

ATP Dubai Day 2 Predictions

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Head-to-head: Carreno Busta 5-2 Shapovalov

The head-to-head is not overly concerning for Shapovalov, as the two have not played for a few years. Although Carreno Busta remains a solid player and a great professional, he is no longer near the prime that took him to a pair of US Open semifinals. The Spaniard will try to stay consistent and force errors, but I think Shapovalov will reach the next round.

Prediction: Shapovalov in 2

Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Head-to-head: Struff 3-2 Bublik

Bublik defeated Struff less than two weeks ago in Rotterdam after a close battle. It was the type of contest Bublik likely would have lost before his significant improvements since the start of last season. The pair’s excellent serves mean this matchup could be decided by fine margins again, but Bublik is the most likely to win again.

Prediction: Bublik in 3

Alexei Popyrin vs Kamil Majchrzak

Head-to-head: Popyrin 1-1 Majchrzak

Popyrin’s opening round victory in Doha ended a run of ten consecutive losses. His chances of immediately building on that momentum were extinguished because of playing Jannik Sinner in the next round. Majchrzak has played better since 2025 began. The Pole possesses a good serve, which is important against Popyrin. The Australian ending his losing run does not convince me that he will play well here.

Prediction: Majchrzak in 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ugo Humbert

Head-to-head: Humbert 3-1 Tsitsipas

This is a fascinating matchup. The head-to-head indicates this will be a significant challenge for Tsitsipas, but he has the benefit of playing at a tournament where he is comfortable. If the event were indoors, I would favor Humbert. On an outdoor hardcourt where the conditions favor Tsitsipas slightly more, the Greek is narrowly favored to triumph by dominating enough with his forehand.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in 3

