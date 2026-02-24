2026 NFL combine schedule: How to watch the draft workouts

The NFL combine starts this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with more than 300 prospects for the 2026 NFL draft participating in front of coaches, scouts and front office executives. Each prospect will interview with teams, go through medical evaluations and/or participate in on-field workouts, among other activities.

The punters, kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers will start the on-field workouts at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Defensive backs and tight ends do their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The offensive linemen finish up things with their workout at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2026 NFL combine:

What is the NFL combine, and who is invited?

The combine is the best chance for some of the top college football players in the country to show off their skills to NFL general managers, coaches and scouts. During the combine, players participate in various evaluations, including drills such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, along with interviews with coaches.

Participation is by invitation only. All 32 teams provide input on draft-eligible prospects, and the player selection committee then reviews and votes on each eligible athlete. The goal is to invite every player who will be selected in the NFL draft, according to the NFL combine rulebook. On Feb. 11, the NFL released its entire list of 319 invitees.

Who are the top prospects to know?

Projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) will not throw at the combine, but a number of other top prospects are expected to work out. Ty Simpson (Alabama), who is the second-best quarterback in our consensus rankings, will throw. Linebacker Arvell Reese (Ohio State), safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State), edge rusher David Bailey (Texas Tech) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are some of the top defenders.

Offensive tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher are the deepest positions in this draft. Mel Kiper Jr. had four wide receivers going off the board in Round 1 of his latest mock draft: Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Makai Lemon (USC) and Denzel Boston (Washington).

Looking to find out who the top prospects are by position? Check out our draft experts’ position rankings here.

How can I follow the NFL combine on ESPN?

ESPN has a variety of shows and content dedicated to the NFL combine. That includes a brand-new show called “NFL Draft Daily,” which will air at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 all week long.

Here’s a list of programs you can watch starting Thursday to stay up to date on participants, teams and mock drafts.

All times are Eastern and airing on ESPN unless otherwise noted.

Here is the complete 2026 NFL combine schedule.

When is the 2026 NFL draft?

The draft begins April 23 in Pittsburgh, the home of the Steelers. It will take place at Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick, and the Seattle Seahawks are at No. 32. The final 1-32 order in the first round can be viewed here.

Check out Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board with his top players at every position and his newest mock draft. Field Yates also ranked his top 25 prospects and released his latest mock draft after the Super Bowl. And for more coverage, Matt Miller mocked the first two rounds after the Senior Bowl, and Jordan Reid put together his top-50 ranking.

In addition to the NFL combine and draft, these are other key dates during the 2026 NFL offseason.