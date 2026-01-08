ATP Hong Kong Best Bets Including Khachanov vs Mmoh

ATP 250 Hong Kong 1/8-Finals

Mmoh – Khachanov: 08.01.2026 06:30 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Michael Mmoh has won four of his last five matches. This week in Hong Kong, Mmoh qualified for the main draw tournament by winning both qualifying matches in three sets. In the opening main draw round, Mmoh defeated Tabilo in straight sets. He was great under pressure, saving all six breakpoints.

Karen Khachanov has lost three of his last five matches. The last match he played was last season in Paris, where he lost to de Minaur in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. He is the fourth seed this week in Hong Kong.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Mmoh is the underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He already defeated three solid opponents this week in Hong Kong. In their only head-to-head meeting at the US Open three seasons ago, Mmoh defeated Khachanov in straight sets. We expect him to keep this match tight.

That being said, Mmoh covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Michael Mmoh +3.5 games handicap @1.91 @bet365

Muller – Giron: 08.01.2026 06:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Alexandre Muller has won three of his last five matches. In his opening match of the season, this week in Hong Kong, the Frenchman defeated Kecmanovic in the opening round in straight sets. Muller is the defending champion in Hong Kong. Last season, he defeated Nishikori in the final.

Marcos Giron has won three of his last five matches. This week in Hong Kong, Giron demolished Djere in the opening round in straight sets. He served well, not offering any breakpoints throughout the match.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Giron is the slight favourite in this matchup, and we agree. The American was unstoppable in the opening match, and if he repeats that performance, we expect him to win against Muller easily.

That being said, Giron winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Marcos Giron winning @1.67 @bet365

Van de Zandschulp – Bublik: 08.01.2026 06:30 CEST

H2H: 2-1

Botic van de Zandschulp has lost three of his last five matches. This week in Hong Kong, van de Zandschulp defeated Struff in three sets. After losing the second set 1-6, the Dutchman took control and closed out the match easily.

Alexander Bublik has won three of his last five matches. The last match he played was in Metz previous season, where he lost to Sachko in the opening match. Bublik is the second seed this week in Hong Kong.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Bublik is the slight favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He had an outstanding 2025 season, finishing just outside the top 10. We expect him to continue in that fashion this season. In their last head-to-head meeting, Bublik defeated van de Zandschulp in straight sets. We expect a similar outcome tomorrow.

That being said, Bublik winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alexander Bublik winning @1.50 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports



