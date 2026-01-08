Revealing the Hyperpop Collection with three new designs for PS5 accessories, launching this March – PlayStation.Blog

Today, we’re sharing the first look at the Hyperpop Collection, featuring three new striking designs for DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 console covers. With glossy blacks shifting into vivid neons, each finish introduces an all-new aesthetic into your gaming setup.

With the vibrant Hyperpop Collection, players can choose their track between Techno, Remix, or Rhythm:





Play Video



Turn up the beat with Techno Red.





View and download image



Download the image

close

Close



Stand out with Remix Green.





View and download image



Download the image

close

Close



Stay locked in with Rhythm Blue.





View and download image



Download the image

close

Close



To share more about the Hyperpop Collection’s design and creative process, here’s Leo Cardoso and Sae Kobayashi from our Color, Material, and Finish design team:

We’re cranking the volume all the way up with a collection that doesn’t just stand out, it takes over the room. Inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of your impressive gaming setups, these new colors go LOUD in the best possible way. – Leo Cardoso

A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors POP more than ever. The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency. – Sae Kobayashi





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close







View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close







View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close







View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close







View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close







View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close





View and download image

Download the image

close

Close



The Hyperpop DualSense wireless controllers will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $84.99 USD/¥12,480 (including tax)/€84.99/£74.99.* The matching PS5 console covers will be available in limited quantities in select markets for a RRP of $74.99 USD/¥11,480(including tax)/€74.99/£64.99.*

The Hyperpop Collection launches starting on March 12, 2026. Pre-orders will begin on January 16, 2026 at 10am local time at direct.playstation.com (where available) as well as participating retailers. The exact launch date and availability for the accessories may vary by country/region.

direct.playstation.com purchase information

Starting January 16, 2026 at 7:00am PT / 10:00am ET in the U.S., and 10:00am local time in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, players will be able to pre-order the Hyperpop Collection through direct.playstation.com.

When ordering directly from PlayStation, enjoy free launch day delivery for eligible pre-orders. Visit direct.playstation.com for more details.

*Actual retailer prices and availability may vary.