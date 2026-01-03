Authorities find body of 4-year-old Alabama boy missing since New Year’s Eve

The body of Johnathan Everett Boley, a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Alabama on New Year’s Eve, has been found, authorities announced in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“We have located Johnathan, and Johnathan is deceased,” Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith told reporters.

He was found about 2 miles from his home, Smith added.

The boy’s father, Jameson Kyle Boley, has been arrested on a separate explosives-related charge and has been charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to court records.

The child had last been seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 195, in a wooded and rural area of Jasper, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jasper is a small city located about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse shirt, black pants and Paw Patrol shoes.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the missing child at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Smith told reporters Thursday.

Smith said it was reported to authorities that Johnathan was with his 6-year-old brother and their dog when he disappeared. Johnathan’s brother “identified the last place that he saw John John” and their dog, Smith told reporters Friday.

When Johnathan’s body was found on Friday, his dog was with him and still alive.

Explosives-related charge

Johnathan’s father has also been charged with unlawful manufacture of a destructive device or bacteriological weapon, court records show.

Smith told reporters that explosive devices were found on the child’s father’s property during the search and law enforcement had to “take care” of the devices before they could execute a thorough search warrant.

The father was arrested on an explosives-related charge, Smith said. He said the charge had “nothing to do” with the search for Johnathan.

Smith described the father, whom he did not name, as being formerly in the military.

It’s not clear why explosives were at the home.

“Neighbors have said they’ve been hearing explosions for weeks now. They didn’t really know where it was coming from. The morning before the [missing person] report came in, one of the neighbors reported that they heard an explosion about 4 a.m. that morning, they just didn’t know where it came from. Can’t say that that’s in any kind of connection to the missing child,” Smith said.

Johnathan‘s parents are separated, and the child’s mother moved to Florida last year. As part of the custody agreement, the father was given five days a year for visitation, Smith said.

The mother went to Alabama on Wednesday evening and is cooperating with authorities, according to the sheriff. The father was interviewed by the FBI on Wednesday, he said.