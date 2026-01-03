‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premieres Jan. 2. Here’s how to watch.

Jan. 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET
Racers, start your engines! The latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is just around the bend.
The first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The season features 14 drag queens from across the country competing to be “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and win a cash prize of $200,000.
In the debut episode, the queens will compete in their first challenge, “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!,” using leftover treasures from the Drag Race vaults to create their own signature looks, according to a Paramount news release. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop each Friday evening through April.
Ahead of the series premiere, “Drag Race: The Experience” opened in Chicago. The interactive space gives fans of the show a look into the production, featuring Werk Room stations, a glimpse into the iconic 2-Way Mirror and several activities, including a space to tape a confessional and room for replicating Snatch Game. Tickets are available for the experience on the World of Wonder website, starting at $59 for general admission.
Ready to “werk”? Here’s how to watch the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18.
When does ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premiere?
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, live on MTV and available after airing on Paramount+.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the official after show, will premiere directly following the season premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET on MTV.
How to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premiere
The first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on MTV on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining episodes of the season will release each Friday through April on the streaming services. After their live airing, episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+, with a paid subscription.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 release schedule
Take a look at the release schedule for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18:
- Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 2
- Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 9
- Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 16
- Episode 4: Friday, Jan. 23
- Episode, 5: Friday, Jan. 30
- Episode, 6: Friday, Feb. 6
- Episode 7: Friday, Feb. 13
- Episode 8: Friday, Feb. 20
- Episode 9: Friday, Feb 27
- Episode 10: Friday, March 6
- Episode 11: Friday, March 13
- Episode 12: Friday, March 20
- Episode 13: Friday, March 27
- Episode 14: Friday, April 3
- Episode 15 (Reunion): Friday, April 10
- Episode 16 (Finale): Friday, April; 17
Who is competing on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18?
Fourteen queens will “werk” for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar”:
- Athena Dion of Miami, Florida
- Briar Blush of Boston, Massachusetts
- Ciara Myst of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Darlene Mitchell of Los Angeles, California
- DD Fuego of New York
- Discord Addams of St. Petersburg, Florida
- Jane Don’t of Seattle, Washington
- Juicy Love Dion of Miami, Florida
- Kenya Pleaser of Sumter, South Carolina
- Mandy Mango of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mia Starr of West Palm Beach, Florida
- Myki Meeks of Orlando, Florida
- Nini Coco of Denver, Colorado
- Vita VonTesse Starr of Montgomery, Alabama
The hour-long “Meet the Queens” of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18” is available for viewing for free on YouTube:
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.