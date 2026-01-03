‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premieres Jan. 2. Here’s how to watch.

Jan. 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET

Racers, start your engines! The latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is just around the bend.

The first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The season features 14 drag queens from across the country competing to be “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and win a cash prize of $200,000.

In the debut episode, the queens will compete in their first challenge, “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!,” using leftover treasures from the Drag Race vaults to create their own signature looks, according to a Paramount news release. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop each Friday evening through April.

Ahead of the series premiere, “Drag Race: The Experience” opened in Chicago. The interactive space gives fans of the show a look into the production, featuring Werk Room stations, a glimpse into the iconic 2-Way Mirror and several activities, including a space to tape a confessional and room for replicating Snatch Game. Tickets are available for the experience on the World of Wonder website, starting at $59 for general admission.

Ready to “werk”? Here’s how to watch the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18.

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

Visit: Inside Chicago’s new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fan experience

‘I am exactly who God made’: Why travel is a battleground for drag and trans performers

When does ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premiere?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, live on MTV and available after airing on Paramount+.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the official after show, will premiere directly following the season premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET on MTV.

How to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 premiere

The first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on MTV on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining episodes of the season will release each Friday through April on the streaming services. After their live airing, episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+, with a paid subscription.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 release schedule

Take a look at the release schedule for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18:

Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 9

Friday, Jan. 9 Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 16

Friday, Jan. 16 Episode 4: Friday, Jan. 23

Friday, Jan. 23 Episode, 5: Friday, Jan. 30

Friday, Jan. 30 Episode, 6: Friday, Feb. 6

Friday, Feb. 6 Episode 7: Friday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 13 Episode 8: Friday, Feb. 20

Friday, Feb. 20 Episode 9: Friday, Feb 27

Friday, Feb 27 Episode 10: Friday, March 6

Friday, March 6 Episode 11: Friday, March 13

Friday, March 13 Episode 12: Friday, March 20

Friday, March 20 Episode 13: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Episode 14: Friday, April 3

Friday, April 3 Episode 15 (Reunion): Friday, April 10

Friday, April 10 Episode 16 (Finale): Friday, April; 17

Who is competing on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18?

Fourteen queens will “werk” for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar”:

Athena Dion of Miami, Florida

of Miami, Florida Briar Blush of Boston, Massachusetts

of Boston, Massachusetts Ciara Myst of Indianapolis, Indiana

of Indianapolis, Indiana Darlene Mitchell of Los Angeles, California

of Los Angeles, California DD Fuego of New York

of New York Discord Addams of St. Petersburg, Florida

of St. Petersburg, Florida Jane Don’t of Seattle, Washington

of Seattle, Washington Juicy Love Dion of Miami, Florida

of Miami, Florida Kenya Pleaser of Sumter, South Carolina

of Sumter, South Carolina Mandy Mango of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mia Starr of West Palm Beach, Florida

of West Palm Beach, Florida Myki Meeks of Orlando, Florida

of Orlando, Florida Nini Coco of Denver, Colorado

of Denver, Colorado Vita VonTesse Starr of Montgomery, Alabama

The hour-long “Meet the Queens” of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18” is available for viewing for free on YouTube:

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.