Authorities search for 2 missing boaters off Southwest Florida coast | Lee County

Authorities are searching for two men who went missing after leaving on a fishing trip from Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing men were identified as 57-year-old Randall Spivey and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier. The two left early Friday morning on a 42-foot Freeman boat from a residence in the 15000 block of Intracoastal Court in Fort Myers, the sheriff’s office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it is working on the case and gathering additional details. Search and rescue crews are working from the surface to the skies and are advising all aircraft to maintain situational awareness and not interfere with crews.

Crews located the vessel about 70 miles off the coast of Lee County late Friday, but its occupants remain missing.

Spivey is described as white, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark-colored shirt. He is the President of Spivey Law Firm.

Billmaier is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 250 pounds, with strawberry-blond hair and brown eyes.

When they didn’t return by dinner, their families called the Coast Guard.

“We’re bringing you back home,” said Tricia Spivey, Randy’s wife.

“Come back home, Dad. We need you,” added Randy Jr. Spivey, Randy’s son. “He went out with my cousin, just the two of them yesterday on a deep-sea fishing trip about 100 miles out, and they were supposed to get back around 530 or six before the sun goes down,” said Spivey. “We gave it about an hour and a half, but they didn’t show up.”

Brandon Billmaier’s wife, Deborah, described the situation as “a nightmare, a horror movie.”

Family members said the boat appeared in good condition when it was found, though there are still no answers as to what happened.

In the meantime, loved ones have turned to prayer. Volunteers and community members have also stepped in, launching boats from their own docks and even searching from the air out of Naples Airport.

“It’s like so touching when you see the community come together like this,” said family friend Michelle Seidel. “They drop everything in the middle of all their crazy chaos with the holidays and everything else, just to provide whatever resources they have — planes, boats, human energy.”

Tricia Spivey expressed gratitude for the support.

“We’re just so grateful for everyone that’s helping us, and all the people on boats, all the people in planes, and helping the Coast Guard to bring him home to us,” she said.

Deborah Billmaier said she’s been receiving messages of encouragement from friends and neighbors.

“People keep texting me and telling me everything’s gonna be OK and that he’s strong, and just having faith.”

Family friend Paul Rocuant emphasized the need to stay proactive.

“We gotta keep a positive attitude, and we got to get those assets out there. We got to take advantage of this weather. They need us right now.”

Melissa Owen, a family member, expressed the significance of fishing in Randy and Brandon’s lives.

“Randy and Brandon are avid fishermen. This is their life. They’re experts out there. They know what they’re doing,” said Owen.

Even as the search continues, families are still waiting for contact. Randy Jr. Spivey shared the last texts he sent to his father.

“I texted him, ‘good luck, and text me. Let me know what you guys catch in the morning,’ and the typical ‘I love yous’ and ‘talk to you soon.’ And we’re still waiting for a reply.”

Tricia Spivey emphasized the community’s support and Randall’s contributions as an attorney.

“He has to come home,” said Spivey. “He’s helped so many people in this community as an attorney, and we’re just so grateful for everyone that’s helping us.”

The families are organizing a search party on Sunday morning at first light. They are calling on those with vessels capable of a 200-mile range to join the search. The search will involve boats departing from ports between Punta Gorda and Marco Island, with the search area likely centered 70 miles west of Naples. According to the families, the search area will be shared as soon as they receive the updated information at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday. In the meantime, they are asking volunteers to text Paul Rocuant at 239-634-3400 with your departure port, vessel name, captain’s name and cell number, first mate’s name and cell number, and vessel range.

In support of the search efforts, officials at the Naples Airport are reducing fuel costs for pilots who want to assist

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Spivey or Billmaier is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

