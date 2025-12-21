Want to work at Dollywood? How to join Dolly Parton’s team in 2026

Dec. 19, 2025, 5:05 a.m. ET

If you’ve ever had dreams of working “9 to 5” alongside Dolly Parton, now is your opportunity – sort of. You might not be able to work with the singer, but you could work at her theme park, Dollywood.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts is hosting several hiring events in January and February in preparation for its 2026 season. Applicants could be hired for positions at Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

A variety of new positions created for the upcoming NightFlight Expedition ride will be available, too.

Applicants could be hired on the spot during the hiring events. Opportunities include full-time careers with advancement potential and part-time positions. Dollywood employees receive some cool perks, too.

“Working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for a position that means ‘a little more,’” a new release states. Some staffers have worked at the theme park for over 40 years.

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

Is Dollywood hiring?

Dollywood Parks & Resorts is hiring for its 2026 season. The company is looking for part-time, full-time and seasonal employees to join the team. Applicants must be at least 14 years old.

What positions does Dollywood have open?

The company is currently hiring for roles in Dollywood’s culinary and merchandise teams, park operations such as ride operators, ticketing, transportation and house and grounds. Openings at Splash Country include lifeguards, house and grounds and culinary services positions.

And Dollywood’s lodging properties have openings available in food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet and housekeeping positions.

The list of available opportunities will be posted on dollywoodjobs.com Jan. 5 where job descriptions and basic requirements for each position can be viewed. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process.

Technical assistance will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants in the process, if needed.

Additional job openings will be posted online throughout the year.

Get the KnoxBiz newsletter:Keep up with all the weekday business headlines you need to live your savviest life

When are the hiring events for Dollywood’s parks and resorts?

All events except for the one on Feb. 7 will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

It is suggested that potential applicants attend the earliest possible date for the largest selection of available jobs. Again, it’s possible to be hired on the spot.

Dollywood hiring events schedule:

What are the benefits of working at Dollywood?

Employees at Dollywood receive benefits such as:

100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program

Access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center

Complimentary admission to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country for family and friends

Hosts will receive a free lunch every working shift and take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to many regional attractions, theaters and experiences.

Qualified full-time employees will be eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision.

Coverage of a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider

Opportunities to develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College

The Dollywood Company was recognized by USA TODAY as a Top Workplace this year. The theme park also has received workplace and customer service honors from Newsweek and Forbes this year.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.