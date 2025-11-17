Bank of America resets price target as CoreWeave earnings send stock reeling

CoreWeave reported its Q3 earnings on November 10.

During the earnings call, Mike Intrator, CEO and co-founder of CoreWeave, said:

“We continue to scale aggressively, even as the industry remains capacity-constrained. We expanded our active power footprint by 120 MW sequentially to approximately 590 MW, while growing our contracted power capacity over 600 MW to 2.9 GW.”

CoreWeave CFO Nitin Agrawal described the company’s debt status during the earnings call. “Year to date, CoreWeave has successfully secured $14 billion in debt and equity transactions to support our execution on our rapidly growing backlog and efficient scaling for long-term growth. Other than payments related to OEM vendor financing and self-amortizing debt through committed contract payments, we have no debt maturities until 2028.”

Revenue of $1.36 billion compared to $583.9 million in Q3 2024

Operating income margin of 4% compared to 20% in Q3 2024

Net loss of $110.1 million , compared to net loss of $359.8 million in Q3 2024

Diluted net loss per share $0.22

Adjusted EBITDA of $838.1 million compared to $378.8 million in Q3 2024

The company lowered its 2025 revenue guidance by $150 million to be in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.15 billion.

This decreased outlook panicked investors, and the stock is trading 15% lower near $90 at the time of writing.

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator said the company has expanded its active power footprint by 120 MW sequentially to approximately 590 MW.

Following the release of the earnings, Bank of America analysts Brad Sills and Madeline Brooks updated their opinions on CoreWave (CRWV) stock.

Analysts noted that the company decreased its fiscal year 2025 outlook, stating that the delta was driven by a supply constraint that they believe can be resolved by Q1.

They said Coreweave’s decrease of fiscal year 2025 capital expenditure guidance by 40% (from $21.5 billion to $13 billion) and trimming of revenue guidance by -3% to $5.1 billion, implies a -9% reduction to Q4 expectations.

The revisions were caused by powered shell construction delays that occurred in a single datacenter (of 41). The nature of this delay suggests it is an isolated incident.

Analysts said demand remains strong and is reflected by backlog growth of 200% YoY to $55 billion, underpinned by diversified commitments from large companies.

In a research note shared with TheStreet, Sills reiterated a neutral rating and lowered the price target for CRWV stock from $168 to $140, based on 24 multiple his estimate for earnings before interest and taxes for calendar year 2027.