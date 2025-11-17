What We Learned from Sunday’s 13 games

FULL BOX SCORE

Kevin Patra’s takeaways:

Rams D intercepts Sam Darnold four times, fends off comeback. In an NFC West slugfest for division supremacy, the Rams’ defense bamboozled ﻿ ﻿ Sam Darnold ﻿ ﻿ , forcing the quarterback into four interceptions and holding tough in the red zone early. L.A. routinely forced Darnold off his spot and got him skittish in the pocket. The back end jumped the panicked misfires. ﻿ ﻿ Kamren Kinchens ﻿ ﻿ snagged two INTs, ﻿ ﻿ Darious Williams ﻿ ﻿ and ﻿ ﻿ Cobie Durant ﻿ ﻿ each sniped one to stymie the Seahawks’ offense. The Rams’ four interceptions matched their most in a game since 2000 (fifth time, first since Week 16, 2022 versus Denver). With the L.A. offense unable to stay on the field, the defense was forced to push back Seattle time and time again. The crew stood tall. The Seahawks racked up 414 total yards, but L.A. gave up a single touchdown. The bend-but-don’t-break plays early were massive. After the offense again couldn’t milk the clock, the defense forced a 61-yard field goal attempt that sailed way wide to end the game. The stat sheet might not look pretty, but the Rams’ defense was the difference. Seahawks’ defense plays masterfully. What a wasted effort by Mike Macdonald’s defense. Seattle stuffed the Rams offense repeatedly after two early touchdowns – one coming off an interception. Seattle turned L.A. over on downs on the opening drive of the game. After Darnold’s first INT, it took the Rams four plays to get three yards. Seattle allowed a single drive over five plays on the afternoon on 11 possessions. After the first quarter, the Seahawks allowed just 115 total yards and five first downs on eight Rams drives. Macdonald’s D pestered ﻿ ﻿ Matthew Stafford ﻿ ﻿ , repeatedly forcing awkward passes and off-target balls. Seattle blitzed the QB on 42.9% of his passes. In the second half, Seattle allowed just 34 yards rushing. The four interceptions killed the Seahawks, with 14 of the Rams’ 21 points coming off INTs in which L.A. started inside the 25-yard-line. On the other two INTs, Seattle didn’t allow a first down (forced fumble after two plays, three-and-out). Rams’ offense sputters. It’s a good thing Sean McVay got aggressive on fourth downs early in the game, because L.A. needed those conversions to put up points. The Rams’ offense was off-kilter much of the game. After dominating the first quarter, LA gained one yard on three plays in the entire second quarter. Their only plays in Seattle territory in the second half came off turnovers. Matthew Stafford was as off as he’d been all season, including repeatedly missing ﻿ ﻿ Davante Adams ﻿ ﻿ (one catch on eight targets, TD). Stafford threw two touchdowns but completed 53.6% of his passes for 130 yards. After the run game popped a few good ones early, it was stuffed in the final three quarters. The key: Stafford didn’t throw a pick, and the Rams won the turnover battle, 4-1.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Rams-Seahawks (via NFL Pro): Coming off three straight games using 13 personnel over 38.0% of the time for 4.7 or more yards per play, the Rams went to it on 36.0% of their plays against the Seahawks, but gained only 2.7 yards per play.

NFL Research: The Rams are 8-2 or better to start a season for the first time since 2018. The 2018 Rams started 9-1, finished 13-3, lost Super Bowl LIII versus New England. The Rams have appeared in the Super Bowl in three of the previous four seasons they started 8-2 or better (lost SB in 2018 and 2001, won SB in 1999; lost in wild-card round in 2000).