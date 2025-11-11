Bay area cold weather shelters opening ahead of cold

TAMPA, Fla. – As cold temperatures move into the Bay area Monday, multiple counties are preparing to open cold weather shelters.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Citrus County and inland Hernando County where temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.

In Tampa Bay, lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s but it will feel colder with the wind chill in the mid 20s to mid 30s Tuesday morning.

Record low temperatures are possible on Tuesday.

Additional locations will be listed as information becomes available.

CITRUS COUNTY

A cold-weather shelter will open Monday night in Citrus County.

The shelter will be open on Nov. 10 and 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 5113 South Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa, FL 34446.

HERNANDO COUNTY

The city of Brooksville will open a warming center Monday night.

The center will be at the Brooksville Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34601.

The center will be open from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

PASCO COUNTY

Cold-weather shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday night. The shelters will open at 6 p.m. each day and close at 10 a.m. the next day.

Shady Hills Mission Chapel

15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill, FL

Questions? Call 727-856-2948

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills

6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills, FL

Questions? Call 615-483-4356

POLK COUNTY

The Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland will be open as a cold shelter.

Effective Monday, November 10th, we will keep individuals in-house 24/7 to ensure safety, warmth, and hope during this period of time. Every blanket, warm clothes, meal, and prayer counts more than ever.

Talbot House is asking the public for donations of food, canned goods, milk, snacks, and pantry staples. Financial support also is accepted.

www.TalbotHouse.org

PINELLAS COUNTY

For more information on these locations, visit pinellashomeless.org/coldnightshelters

Clearwater:

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner St, Clearwater, FL 6pm – 6am

PSTA Route #52A

Pinellas Park:

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park

9025 49th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 6pm – 6am

PSTA Route #49

St. Petersburg:

Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirror Lake Dr N, St. Petersburg, FL 6pm – 6am

PSTA Routes #9, 20, 24, SunRunner

*This location requires the use of stairs

Salvation Army

310 14th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 6pm – 6am

PSTA Route 4A or B

Tarpon Springs:

Boys & Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 6pm – 6am

PSTA Route #19

Families:

Call First Contact (211) for Referrals to Family Shelters

*Based on availability

Additional Information:

All sites provide a warm place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.

Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough’s cold weather shelters have been activated for Monday night and Tuesday night for those who need adequate heat and are unable to find other accomodations.

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

110 Parsons Blvd. Brandon, FL 33511

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries

2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, FL 33566

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33602

MANATEE COUNTY

Salvation Army

1204 14th Street West

Individuals seeking shelter must be 18 years of age or accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Intake begins each night at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm or when capacity is reached.

Emergency shelter clients must depart at 6 am (Women/Families) or 7 am (Men).

Manatee County residents receive seven free nights of shelter.

Non-Manatee County residents with a state-issued ID receive three nights.

A fee of $15/night will be charged for anyone entering the shelter after the free nights have been used.

Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) will provide transportation beginning at 5 p.m. from the following pickup locations: