Pakistan captain Afridi warns his players before Sri Lanka ODIs: ‘It’s not Shaheen, Fakhar, Babar, or Saim’s job’ | Cricket News

Pakistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series beginning Tuesday at Rawalpindi, looking to maintain their winning momentum.Newly appointed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi recently led Pakistan to a 2-1 victory over South Africa at home in Faisalabad.“Going into the Sri Lanka series, our focus is to carry that winning momentum forward,” Afridi said at Pindi Cricket Stadium, which hosts all three ODIs this week. “We want to build consistency in our performances and make sure that we keep improving as a team in every department.”

Pakistan’s ODI performance in 2025 has been disappointing, leading to Afridi replacing Mohammad Rizwan as captain before the South Africa series. They lost bilateral series against New Zealand and West Indies, were defeated in the tri-nation series final by New Zealand, and failed to reach the Champions Trophy semifinals on home soil.Pakistan struggled in ODIs during 2025, losing 10 out of 14 matches. Afridi emphasised the need for team responsibility in the 50-over format.“All the players should take responsibility,” he said. “It’s not Shaheen, Fakhar (Zaman), Babar (Azam), or Saim’s (Ayub) job, we all should do our best. We should even back those players who are not performing and always believe that we can perform as a team.”Young batsman Saim Ayub impressed against South Africa with two half-centuries, including a top score of 77 in the decisive third ODI chase of 144.Babar Azam managed only 45 runs across three innings, while Fakhar Zaman scored 45 in the first match followed by two ducks. The Pakistan batting lineup saw contributions from Salman Ali Agha with two fifties and Rizwan’s 55 against South Africa.“I was really proud of the way the players responded to different situations and played as a unit (against South Africa),” Afridi said. “The energy, intent and teamwork were outstanding.”Sri Lanka, ranked fourth in ODI rankings above fifth-placed Pakistan, enters the series after successful home wins against Australia and Bangladesh, plus an away victory over Zimbabwe.Sri Lanka has named a full-strength squad under Charith Asalanka’s leadership, unlike South Africa who toured without seven key players. Only fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka is absent due to injury, replaced by potential debutant Eshan Malinga.“That’s always a tough series when it comes to Pakistan, their home, their conditions,” Asalanka said. “Pakistan played good cricket in their last series and we too. We played 30-45 days ago in Zimbabwe and done really well, especially our ODI side has been doing really well.”Pakistan is expected to prepare batting-friendly wickets to counter Sri Lanka’s spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jeffrey Vandersay.The ODI series will be followed by a T20 tri-series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi and Lahore, beginning November 17.