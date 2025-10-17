‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Rounds Out Cast; Danielle Deadwyler Photo Drops

HBO‘s hit teen drama Euphoria is entering its third and possibly final season with a stacked cast, including 18 new actors who have yet to be revealed. They include Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas.

Additionally, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner from the OG cast will join the previously announced Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo.

Season 3 newcomers who have already been revealed include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk.

Bill Bodner, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Matthew Willig and Rebecca Pidgeon Courtesy

From Sam Levinson, the eight-episode third season of Euphoria will feature a time jump that takes the characters out of high school.

Shooting on Season 3 continues in Los Angeles thanks in part to a $19.4M California tax credit. Euphoria Season 3 will premiere in 2026, four years after the show’s Season 2 run, and is expected to be the conclusion of the series.

“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end,” shared HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi in February, ahead of her first set visit. She added, “I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”

Levinson created, wrote, directed, and executive produced Euphoria, produced in partnership with A24. The series has received 25 Emmy nominations, with nine wins. Among the wins are two for Zendaya for best actress in a drama and one for Colman Domingo for best guest actor in a drama. Levinson also won a DGA Award for the season two episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” Alongside its critical acclaim, Euphoria is one of the most-watched series in all of HBO’s history.

A first-look image at the new season featuring Deadwyler can be found below.