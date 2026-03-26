Behind-the-scenes secrets of NASA mission control

Firing Room 1 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has witnessed the liftoff of several historic Apollo missions, including the one in 1969 that put humans on the moon for the first time, and the maiden flight of Space Shuttle Columbia.

Next month, if everything goes to plan, a launch control team will file into the storied NASA nerve center, a beehive of workstations and monitors behind angled glass windows that provide a direct view of the launchpad, to oversee the final preparations and kickoff of Artemis II. The mission aims to send four astronauts farther than humans have ever before traveled from Earth as part of the first crewed spaceflight around the moon in 50 years.

Astronauts famously need to have the “right stuff.” They are selected from thousands of applicants for the characteristics and skills suited to the stresses of spaceflight and the mettle necessary for the rigorous training and grueling simulations that prepare astronauts for any scenario they may encounter.

But who has the Artemis II astronauts’ backs as they make the 10-day, roughly 685,000-mile journey around the moon, aboard a rocket and spacecraft that haven’t carried humans before? And what does it take to work in the high-stakes, behind-the-scenes roles that keep astronauts safe and the mission on track?

“It’s very psychologically challenging. The decisions that you’re making have life-and-death consequences,” said Wayne Hale, who served as flight director at the NASA Mission Control Center at Johnson Space Center in Houston between 1988 and 2003. Hale supported 40 space shuttle missions while leading flight operations.

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems program, will shepherd the liftoff of the first human mission of the Artemis program. She takes charge of the official countdown starting 49 hours and 15 minutes before launch. Blackwell-Thompson will give the go from Firing Room 1 at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, near Cape Canaveral, Florida.

As NASA’s first female launch director, Blackwell-Thompson leads a team that manages propellant loading and follows the launch commit criteria: a detailed set of rules that determines whether the launch goes ahead or stands down. These factors include temperature, wind, cloud cover and the overall health of the launch vehicle.

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson speaks during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral, Florida, in February.” class=”image_large__dam-img image_large__dam-img–loading” onload=”this.classList.remove(‘image_large__dam-img–loading’)” onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1333″ width=”2000″ loading=”lazy”/>

Blackwell-Thompson helmed launch operations in late 2022 for Artemis I, the uncrewed mission that took a 25 ½-day journey around the moon and back. The test flight set the stage for the highly anticipated crewed mission that could lift off as soon as April 1. With humans on board, Artemis II promises to be “incredibly exciting,” she said. During the final minutes of countdown, an intense hush envelops the room, she added.

“So as we count through those milestones of terminal count, the room is incredibly quiet in the firing room, because the team is focused on their data. They’re focused on their system. They’re focused on their go, no go or their launch commit criteria and ensuring that we are ready to go fly,” she explained in the September 12, 2025, episode of NASA’s “Houston We Have a Podcast,” referring to the launch status check when the flight director queries each team to determine whether the mission can move forward with liftoff.

For launch, Blackwell-Thompson, who has worked at NASA for 30 years, said she has a tradition she calls “green for go” that involves wearing a particular green accessory.

“They’re just very inexpensive little beaded bracelets that I put on,” she said in the podcast. “It is my symbol. It’s my symbol to myself. It’s my symbol to my team that when I slide that bracelet on every morning, it is my way of saying I am all in. I am here to give it my all.”

Once the countdown hits zero and the towering Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off, Blackwell-Thompson hands over to Jeff Radigan, Artemis II lead flight director at Mission Control Center at Johnson Space Center in Houston. There, he and a crew of flight directors will oversee the mission until the Orion capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean 10 days later.

The team practices the handover so often “it feels just like a simulation,” said Rick Henfling, one of the flight directors who will be at mission control in Houston for launch.

“The only thing that’s different is out of the corner of my eye, I can see in one of the TVs that there’s fire coming out of the rocket,” he told CNN.

However, as the lead Artemis II entry flight director, Henfling is primarily responsible for the opposite end of the mission: ensuring the Orion spacecraft returns home safely.