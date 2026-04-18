Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for UK fight

Uncrowned has Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez live results, round-by-round updates, highlights, ring walks and start time for the Whittaker vs. Suarez fight card on Saturday night at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England. In the evening’s main event, rising star Ben Whittaker faces Braian Nahuel Suarez in a catchweight contest.
Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2020 Olympic silver medallist, fights for the second time under the banner of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. After leaving Ben Shalom’s BOXXER in a high-profile switch, he made his debut for Matchroom this past November, knocking out Benjamin Gavazi in the opening round.
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In his only other visit on UK soil, Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) knocked down Lyndon Arthur in a 2023 thriller, which ended with Arthur prevailing in Round 10. Suarez stopped Sergio Santos Dantas this past November in his native Argentina.
In the night’s co-feature, former UFC star Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) fights in her hometown for the first time as a boxer, taking on Ashleigh Johnson (3-3) over eight rounds at super bantamweight.
The Whittaker vs. Suarez prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET and can be watched live on Uncrowned.
The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with main event ring walks expected around 4 p.m. ET.
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Follow all of the action with Uncrowned’s live results and play-by-play of the main card below.
Main card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN)
Catchweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez
Super bantamweight: Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson via points (78-74)
Super bantamweight: Joe McGrail def. Aaron Hayden via fifth-round KO | Watch video
Heavyweight: Leo Atang def. Viktar Chvarkou via points (59-54)
Prelims (12 p.m. ET, Watch via Uncrowned)
Middleweight: Stephen Clarke def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales via points (78-73)
Middleweight: Jack Power def. Novak Radulovic via sixth-round TKO | Watch video
Super featherweight: Sam Norris def. Jahfieus Faure via points (40-36)
Middleweight: Tom Rafferty def. Pablo Sosa via third-round TKO (corner retirement)
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Darshan Desai
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Darshan Desai
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Darshan Desai
Rising star Ben Whittaker faces Braian Nahuel Suarez in a catchweight contest.
Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2020 Olympic silver medallist, fights for the second time under the banner of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. After leaving Ben Shalom’s BOXXER in a high-profile switch, he made his debut for Matchroom this past November, knocking out Benjamin Gavazi in the opening round.
In his only other visit on UK soil, Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) knocked down Lyndon Arthur in a 2023 thriller, which ended with Arthur prevailing in Round 10. Suarez stopped Sergio Santos Dantas this past November in his native Argentina.
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Darshan Desai
Molly McCann moves to 4-0 with a points (78-74) win over Ashleigh Johnson in their eight-round super bantamweight contest.
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Darshan Desai
Clean right from McCann to begin the eighth and final frame. Johnson to the body, but McCann moves off at an angle and connects with an uppercut from the southpaw stance. A combination goes in on the inside from Johnson. Terrific straight left from the southpaw stance from McCann. 30 seconds to go in the contest. McCann finds a wave of success on the inside. A great performance from the Evertonian.
10-9 McCann. Final score: 80-72 McCann
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Darshan Desai
Four minutes left in this one. McCann has won every round thus far, but it hasn’t been easy.
A stiff jab lands on Johnson’s nose, which is already bloodied.
Brilliant left hook on the inside connects for McCann. She makes Johnson miss with an attack and then scores with an uppercut counter.
A left hook on the top of the head lands. Johnson’s pressure is having a bit more success in the final 30 seconds of the seventh.
10-9 McCann, 70-63 McCann
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Darshan Desai
Good body shot from McCann to begin the fifth. Strong hook follows. Johnson gets her head knocked back with another clean punch. A right hook at the top of the head scores. McCann has Johnson backed up and is going to work. That hook continues to find a home for her. Johnson is game, but she is getting outclassed.
10-9 McCann, 50-45 McCann
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Darshan Desai
McCann breaks the guard with a combination to open Round 4. Johnson is forced to take a step backward as McCann begins to open up. Johnson is being forced back. McCann fires to the body and then finishes up top with a left hook. Back comes Johnson with a right. The atmosphere is raucous as we head into the second half of this frame. Nice uppercut from McCann. She follows through with more shots down the middle. A combination from McCann to end the first half of this bout.
10-9 McCann, 40-36 McCann
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Darshan Desai
Terrific left hook lead from McCann to open Round 3. Johnson breaks the gap and tries to throw a barrage. Hook scores for Johnson. Brilliant two-piece counter landed for McCann. Some good work on the inside from both. McCann’s counter-punching and sharp shots are better on the eye. Southpaw overhand left from McCann to end the third session. A deep breath from McCann as she walks back to her corner after three gruelling rounds.
10-9 McCann, 30-27 McCann
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Darshan Desai
McCann has success with a couple of right-hand to left hook two-pieces. She switches to southpaw and catches Johnson coming in. Lead left hook from McCann. Johnson is busy with her pressure, but the clean shots are all coming from the former UFC star. Another hook knocked back the head. Combination from the southpaw stance connects for McCann. McCann makes Johnson miss. Body shot scores. Johnson lands with a right as McCann is on the ropes. Now, McCann comes straight back. Entertaining scrap.
10-9 McCann, 20-18 McCann
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Darshan Desai
McCann finds the opening through Johnson’s guard with a combination. It has been a hectic first minute before the pair. She is looking to pour the pressure on McCann, but walks into an uppercut. Nice combination of straight shots, McCann. Good accuracy from McCann to end the opener.
10-9 McCann
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Darshan Desai
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Darshan Desai
Former UFC star Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) fights in her hometown for the first time as a boxer, taking on Ashleigh Johnson (3-3) over eight rounds at super bantamweight.
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Darshan Desai
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Darshan Desai
McGrail is walking Hayden onto a flurry of power shots. Hayden, realizing that he is 4-0 down, tried to force the pace, but McGrail got the better of it.
Hayden is cut around the right eye — that’s the last thing he needed.
McGrail targets the cut with a jab and then a hook. McGrail is aiming the left hand straight at the cut.
Lovely body shot with the left hand from McGrail. Down goes Aaron Hayden, and he is going to be counted out!
Terrific performance from McGrail against an awkward opponent.
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Darshan Desai
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Darshan Desai
They are exchanging shots to end the opening minute. A right had Hayden off balance. Good body work from McGrail. He isn’t letting Hayden’s unorthodox approach confuse him. A right-hand partially gets through for McGrail. Hayden eats a left hook. A body shot is the response from Hayden. Two rights attempted by McGrail. Hayen connects with a jab. Rights land from both, and Hayden’s seemed to be the stronger of the two.
10-9 McGrail, 30-27 McGrail
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Darshan Desai
Nice right from McGrail. Hayden has his hands down and chin up in punching range when the pair are trading. Body shot connects for McGrail on the inside. McGrail is forcing Hayden to punch first and break that distance gap. Short hook connects for McGrail. Hayden goes to the body. McGrail walks him onto a left hook. Another one scores for the Liverpudlian — and another. Hayden is wide open for that punch.
10-9 McGrail, 20-18 McGrail
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Darshan Desai
McGrail clips Hayden with a left hook early in the opener. Hayden, a tall southpaw, is trying to draw McGrail in with his hands down on the back foot. Left hand on the body from Hayden. McGrail connects with a clean shot up close. He then walks Hayden into a right and gets another one in. Hayden will have some issues with McGrail’s in-and-out movement. Uppercut from Hayden to end the session.
10-9 McGrail
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Darshan Desai
The undefeated duo of Joe McGrail (12-0, 5 KOs) and Aaron Hayden (10-2, 2 KOs) clash for the Central Area super bantamweight title.