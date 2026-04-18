Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for UK fight

Uncrowned has Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez live results, round-by-round updates, highlights, ring walks and start time for the Whittaker vs. Suarez fight card on Saturday night at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England. In the evening’s main event, rising star Ben Whittaker faces Braian Nahuel Suarez in a catchweight contest.

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2020 Olympic silver medallist, fights for the second time under the banner of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. After leaving Ben Shalom’s BOXXER in a high-profile switch, he made his debut for Matchroom this past November, knocking out Benjamin Gavazi in the opening round.

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In his only other visit on UK soil, Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) knocked down Lyndon Arthur in a 2023 thriller, which ended with Arthur prevailing in Round 10. Suarez stopped Sergio Santos Dantas this past November in his native Argentina.

In the night’s co-feature, former UFC star Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) fights in her hometown for the first time as a boxer, taking on Ashleigh Johnson (3-3) over eight rounds at super bantamweight.

The Whittaker vs. Suarez prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET and can be watched live on Uncrowned.

The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with main event ring walks expected around 4 p.m. ET.

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Follow all of the action with Uncrowned’s live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Catchweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez

Super bantamweight: Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson via points (78-74)

Super bantamweight: Joe McGrail def. Aaron Hayden via fifth-round KO | Watch video

Heavyweight: Leo Atang def. Viktar Chvarkou via points (59-54)

Prelims (12 p.m. ET, Watch via Uncrowned)

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales via points (78-73)

Middleweight: Jack Power def. Novak Radulovic via sixth-round TKO | Watch video

Super featherweight: Sam Norris def. Jahfieus Faure via points (40-36)

Middleweight: Tom Rafferty def. Pablo Sosa via third-round TKO (corner retirement)