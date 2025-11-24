Film in the action-packed Mission Impossible series is one of the most praised by fans

‘Best ever’ Mission Impossible movie hailed ‘perfection action film’ on E4 tonight (Image: Bad Robot/Skydance Prods/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

One of the fan favourites of the Mission Impossible saga is on TV tonight (Sunday), and it’s been labelled as the ‘best ever.’

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the fifth instalment in the film series, may be a decade old, but that doesn’t stop action fans from praising it. In the film, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt alongside his IMF team after they are disbanded by the CIA, forcing Ethan to go rogue to prove the existence of a shadowy, highly skilled organisation called the Syndicate.

In true determined nature, Hunt and his team work tirelessly to stop the Syndicate, yet they must also contend with the CIA’s pursuit. They join forces with a disavowed British agent, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), whose true allegiances are unclear.

The team races against time to prevent the Syndicate from establishing a new world order through a series of attacks, ultimately culminating in a confrontation with its leader, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris).

One of the highlights of this Mission Impossible film is the impressive stunts, including seeing Cruise performing his own, such as holding onto a flying Airbus A400M. It wasn’t just Cruise who got stuck in either, as the main cast underwent training to hold their breath for extended periods for underwater scenes.

Rogue Nation, the fifth film in the Mission Impossible series, sees Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt (Image: David James/Bad Robot/Skydance Prods/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Rogue Nation was the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2015 and the second-highest-grossing in the franchise at the time, and earned huge praise for some of its main cast, including Cruise, Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

Fan reviews on Rotten Tomatoes speak for themselves, as one viewer wrote: “ Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is another action-packed, thrilling good time with another great performance from Tom Cruise.”

Another shared: “Amazing movie building onto the last one more than the first 3. Love the action scenes performed by Tom Cruise. Definitely one of the most notable movies in the series.”

“Rogue Nation is a perfect action film, blending jaw-dropping stunts with razor-sharp direction. Tom Cruise’s fearless commitment, especially in the unforgettable plane-hanging sequence, sets the tone,” said a third.

While others praised the script and plot, some also noted it as having ‘stunning action sequences.’ One person wrote: “Definitely one of my favorite of the franchise, with awesome stunts and sequences, and one of the tightest scripts and plots these movies have to offer.”

Rogue Nation features impressive stunts, with lead actor Tom Cruise performing many of his own (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

Another film fan posted, “Definitely underrated: some stunning action sequences, a well-crafted plot, a glimpse of Bond’s Aston Martin and more jokes than I remembered.”

“Really great action film. The water scene was awesome, but I thought the motorcycle/car chase was even better. If you’re an action fan, this is worth a watch,” said another.

A third shared: “I would definitely recommend it. It was an excellent take with a very interesting story. The syndicate was a very interesting idea that intrigued me so much to watch Fallout and Dead Reckoning.”

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is on E4 tonight (Sunday, November 23) at 9pm.