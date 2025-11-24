Raiders fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following 24-10 loss to Browns in Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start

Chip Kelly is out in Las Vegas.

The Raiders fired Kelly Sunday night following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the day. Kelly had served as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator since the start of the season under first-year head coach Pete Carrol. He lasted 11 games before losing his job.

The Raiders announced Kelly’s dismissal in a statement from Carroll.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” Carroll’s statement reads. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Sunday’s loss dropped the Raiders to 2-9. They finished Sunday’s game with 268 total yards of offense and didn’t score a touchdown until a meaningless Ashton Jeanty catch with 5:11 remaining in the fourth quarter secured the game’s final margin.

From bad to worse in Las Vegas

The loss to a Browns team starting former fourth-string rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the first time marked a new low point for what’s been a disappointing season in the desert.

With two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, first-round rookie running back Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, there was hope in Las Vegas that the Raiders’ offense would show some progress this season under a new coaching regime. There’s been anything but.

The Raiders entered Sunday ranked 30th in yards per game (269), 24th in passing offense (187.6 ypg), 31st in rushing offense (81.4 ypg) and 30th in scoring (15.5 ppg).

Jeanty, meanwhile, has been a disappointment on the heels of a historic final season at Boise State produced 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns, making him a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Jeanty, the No. 6 pick in April’s NFL Draft, entered Sunday’s game with 554 rushing yards and 7 total touchdowns while averaging 3.7 yards per carry as the Raiders have failed to find traction in the run game all season. He rushed 17 times for 50 yards (2.9 ypc) in Sunday’s loss while adding 8 catches for 58 yards and his late score.

Kelly, 61, is football lifer with head coaching experience in the NFL and college. He previously worked in the NFL as the head coach of the Eagles and 49ers and has been the head coach in college at Oregon and UCLA. He spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2024 before returning to the NFL this season with the Raiders.