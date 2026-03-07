Big Ten Wrestling Championships Brackets 2026, Results, Live Updates

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are one of the clearest checkpoints of the college wrestling season. Yes, conference titles matter. But the bigger story is what Big Tens reveal.

The bracket depth, the pace of the weekend, and the number of ranked matchups tend to separate real title threats from everyone else. It is a proving ground that can shift expectations before the NCAA Championships.

Can Jesse Mendez win another Big Ten title as a senior? Can anyone stop the Nittany Lions from building a massive team score? And at heavyweight, who survives 285 when every match can flip the bracket and the team standings in a hurry?

Last updated: 5:56 p.m., March 6.

Session I begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 7.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2026 Schedule

Saturday, March 7

10:00 a.m. ET: Session I (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks) – Big Ten Network

5:00 p.m. ET: Session II (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks) – B1G+

7:00 p.m. ET: Session II (Semifinals) – Big Ten Network

Sunday, March 8

12:00 p.m. ET: Session III (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches) – B1G+

4:30 p.m. ET: Session IV (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches) – Big Ten Network

How To Watch Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2026

The 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network on March 7-8.

Fans can also stream Big Ten Network coverage live on the FOX Sports App.

B1G+ will be broadcasting consolation matches and wrestlebacks over the two days of the competition.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships Brackets 2026

Round 1

125lbs

(1) Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) (17-0) – Bye

(9) Diego Sotelo (Michigan) (11-9) vs. (8) Dean Peterson (Iowa) (10-4)

(5) Ayden Smith (Rutgers) (14-8) vs. (12) Nick Corday (Michigan State) (10-12)

(13) Ashton Jackson (Purdue) (8-11) vs. (4) Jacob Moran (Indiana) (14-3)

(3) Spencer Moore (Illinois) (14-6) vs. (14) Abram Cline (Maryland) (11-13)

(11) Kael Lauridsen (Nebraska) (13-9) vs. (6) Jore Volk (Minnesota) (19-4)

(7) Nicolar Rivera (Wisconsin) (16-4) vs. (10) Dedrick Navarro (Northwestern) (14-11)

(2) Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State) (13-1) – Bye

133lbs

(1) Marcus Blaze (Penn State) (19-0) – Bye

(9) Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) (17-9) vs. (8) Braxton Brown (Maryland) (16-6)

(5) Drake Ayala (Iowa) (9-7) vs. (12) Blaine Frazier (Indiana) (6-10)

(13) Gauge Botero (Michigan) (4-15) vs. (4) Zan Fugitt (Wisconsin) (16-4)

(3) Ben Davino (Ohio State) (23-1) vs. (14) Jager Eisch (Minnesota) (9-8)

(11) Caleb Weiand (Michigan State) (13-11) vs. (6) Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) (15-4)

(7) Sean Spidle (Northwestern) (14-6) vs. (10) Blake Boarman (Purdue) (10-12)

(2) Lucas Byrd (Illinois) (17-0) – Bye

141lbs

(1) Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) (19-0) – Bye

(9) Henry Porter (Indiana) (12-7) vs. (8) Billy DeKraker (Northwestern) (13-9)

(5) Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) (11-5) vs. (12) Danny Pucino (Illinois) (5-4)

(13) Carson Exferd (Wisconsin) (5-13) vs. (4) Nasir Bailey (Iowa) (10-6)

(3) Vance Vombaur (Minnesota) (18-4) vs. (14) Jaden Crumpler (Michigan State) (6-8)

(11) Dario Lemus (Maryland) (14-10) vs. (6) Braeden Davis (Penn State) (9-3)

(7) Greyson Clark (Purdue) (12-4) vs. (10) Joey Olivieri (Rutgers) (15-0)

(2) Brock Hardy (Nebraska) (18-4) – Bye

149lbs

(1) Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) (18-0) – Bye

(9) Michael Gioffre (Illinois) (14-7) vs. (8) Ryder Block (Iowa) (10-6)

(5) Carter Young (Maryland) (11-2) vs. (12) Gavin Brown (Purdue) (16-10)

(13) Clayton Jones (Michigan State) (9-12) vs. (4) Lachlan McNeil (Michigan) (13-5)

(3) Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) (15-4) vs. (14) August Hibler (Northwestern) (9-15)

(11) Joey Buttler (Indiana) (11-11) vs. (6) Chance Lamer (Nebraska) (15-5)

(7) Andrew Clark (Rutgers) (14-8) vs. (10) Drew Roberts (Minnesota) (9-6)

(2) Ethan Stiles (Ohio State) (13-4) – Bye

157lbs

(1) Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) (20-2) – Bye

(9) Stoney Buell (Purdue) (13-8) vs. (8) Luke Mechler (Wisconsin) (15-6)

(5) Tony White (Rutgers) (14-6) vs. (12) Darius Marines (Michigan State) (15-12)

(13) Mekhi Neal (Maryland) (10-15) vs. (4) Cameron Catrabone (Michigan) (15-6)

(3) Kannon Webster (Illinois) (16-3) vs. (14) Ty Wilson (Northwestern) (4-2)

(11) Bryce Lowery (Indiana) (9-9) vs. (6) Charlie Millard (Minnesota) (17-6)

(7) Brandon Cannon (Ohio State) (14-1) vs. (10) Victor Voinovich (Iowa) (10-4)

(2) PJ Duke (Penn State) (16-1) – Bye

165lbs

(1) Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) (19-0) – Bye

(9) Tyler Lillard (Indiana) (11-6) vs. (8) Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State) (12-6)

(5) Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) (17-4) vs. (12) Justin Gates (Michigan) (12-10)

(13) AJ Rodrigues (Maryland) (9-13) vs. (4) LJ Araujo (Nebraska) (14-6)

(3) Mikey Caliendo (Iowa) (15-3) vs. (14) Jack Conley (Michigan State) (5-11)

(11) Jacob Bostelman (Northwestern) (10-10) vs. (6) Braeden Scoles (Illinois) (14-6)

(7) Andrew Barbosa (Rutgers) (16-5) vs. (10) Cody Goebel (Wisconsin) (10-10)

(2) Joey Blaze (Purdue) (18-0) – Bye

174lbs

(1) Levi Haines (Penn State) (18-0) – Bye

(9) Colin Kelly (Illinois) (15-6) vs. (8) Brody Baumann (Purdue) (15-5)

(5) Beau Mantanona (Michigan) (17-5) vs. (12) Luke Condon (Wisconsin) (10-11)

(13) Connor O`Neill (Michigan State) (11-13) vs. (4) Carson Kharchla (Ohio State) (14-3)

(3) Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) (15-2) vs. (14) Seth Digby (Maryland) (6-14)

(11) Lenny Pinto (Rutgers) (10-7) vs. (6) Derek Gilcher (Indiana) (12-7)

(7) Ethan Riddle (Minnesota) (14-8) vs. (10) Eddie Enright (Northwestern) (21-8)

(2) Christopher Minto (Nebraska) (18-4) – Bye

184lbs

(1) Rocco Welsh (Penn State) (17-0) – Bye

(9) Sam Goin (Indiana) (10-6) vs. (8) Angelo Ferrari (Iowa) (9-1)

(5) Chris Moore (Illinois) (14-8) vs. (12) Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Maryland) (14-11)

(13) Ryan Boucher (Michigan State) (11-15) vs. (4) Brock Mantanona (Michigan) (15-5)

(3) Silas Allred (Nebraska) (15-6) vs. (14) Cale Anderson (Wisconsin) (4-8)

(11) J.D. Perez (Northwestern) (10-13) vs. (6) Dylan Fishback (Ohio State) (15-6)

(7) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Rutgers) (20-6) vs. (10) James Rowley (Purdue) (11-10)

(2) Max McEnelly (Minnesota) (17-1) – Bye

197lbs

(1) Josh Barr (Penn State) (16-0) – Bye

(9) Ben Vanadia (Purdue) (14-8) vs. (8) Gabe Sollars (Indiana) (11-8)

(5) Luke Geog (Ohio State) (12-6) vs. (12) Dylan Connell (Illinois) (7-9)

(13) Gabe Arnold (Iowa) (14-5) vs. (4) Branson John (Maryland) (22-5)

(3) Remy Cotton (Rutgers) (14-4) vs. (14) Alex Smith (Northwestern) (12-14)

(11) Gavin Nelson (Minnesota) (9-11) vs. (6) Wyatt Ingham (Wisconsin) (14-6)

(7) Kael Wisler (Michigan State) (23-7) vs. (10) Hayden Walters (Michigan) (7-8)

(2) Camden McDanel (Nebraska) (18-5) – Bye

285lbs

(1) Taye Ghadiali (Michigan) (20-2) – Bye

(9) Josh Terrill (Michigan State) (15-9) vs. (8) Hunter Catka (Rutgers) (17-7)

(5) Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) (17-4) vs. (12) Joey Schneck (Maryland) (7-10)

(13) Gabe Christenson (Northwestern) (5-14) vs. (4) Cole Mirasola (Penn State) (14-4)

(3) Nick Feldman (Ohio State) (19-4) vs. (14) Caleb Marzolino (Indiana) (5-16)

(11) Hayden Filipovich (Purdue) (8-10) vs. (6) Luke Luffman (Illinois) (12-4)

(7) Koy Hopke (Minnesota) (18-7) vs. (10) Ben Kueter (Iowa) (5-5)

(2) AJ Ferrari (Nebraska) (13-2) – Bye

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2026 Pre-Seeds

125lbs

Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) Spencer Moore (Illinois) Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State) Jacob Moran (Indiana) Jore Volk (Minnesota) Ayden Smith (Rutgers) Nicolar Rivera (Wisconsin) Dean Peterson (Iowa) Diego Sotelo (Michigan) Dedrick Navarro (Northwestern) Kael Lauridsen (Nebraska) Nick Corday (Michigan State) Ashton Jackson (Purdue) Abram Cline (Maryland)

133lbs

Marcus Blaze (Penn State) Lucas Byrd (Illinois) Ben Davino (Ohio State) Zan Fugitt (Wisconsin) Drake Ayala (Iowa) Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) Sean Spidle (Northwestern) Braxton Brown (Maryland) Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) Blake Boarman (Purdue) Caleb Weiand (Michigan State) Blaine Frazier (Indiana) Gauge Botero (Michigan) Jager Eisch (Minnesota)

141lbs

Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) Brock Hardy (Nebraska) Vance VomBaur (Minnesota) Nasir Bailey (Iowa) Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) Greyson Clark (Purdue) Braeden Davis (Penn State) Billy Dekraker (Northwestern) Henry Porter (Indiana) Joseph Olivieri (Rutgers) Dario Lemus (Maryland) Danny Pucino (Illinois) Carson Exferd (Wisconsin) Jaden Crumpler (Michigan State)

149lbs

Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) Ethan Stiles (Ohio State) Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) Lachlan McNeil (Michigan) Carter Young (Maryland) Chance Lamer (Nebraska) Andrew Clark (Rutgers) Ryder Block (Iowa) Michael Gioffre (Illinois) Drew Roberts (Minnesota) Joey Buttler (Indiana) Gavin Brown (Purdue) Clayton Jones (Michigan State) August Hibler (Northwestern)

157lbs

Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) PJ Duke (Penn State) Kannon Webster (Illinois) Anthony White (Rutgers) Cameron Catrabone (Michigan) Charlie Millard (Minnesota) Brandon Cannon (Ohio State) Luke Mechler (Wisconsin) Stoney Buell (Purdue) Victor Voinovich III (Iowa) Bryce Lowery (Indiana) Darius Marines (Michigan State) Mekhi Neal (Maryland) Ty Wilson (Northwestern)

165lbs

Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) Michael Caliendo (Iowa) Joey Blaze (Purdue) Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) LJ Araujo (Nebraska) Braeden Scoles (Illinois) Andrew Barbosa (Rutgers) Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State) Tyler Lillard (Indiana) Cody Goebel (Wisconsin) Jacob Bostelman (Northwestern) Justin Gates (Michigan) AJ Rodrigues (Maryland) Jack Conley (Michigan State)

174lbs

Christopher Minto (Nebraska) Levi Haines (Penn State) Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) Beau Mantanona (Michigan) Carson Kharchla (Ohio State) Derek Gilcher (Indiana) Ethan Riddle (Minnesota) Brody Baumann (Purdue) Colin Kelly (Illinois) Lenny Pinto (Rutgers) Eddie Enright (Northwestern) Luke Condon (Wisconsin) Connor O’Neil (Michigan State) Seth Digby (Maryland)

184lbs

Rocco Welsh (Penn State) Max McEnelly (Minnesota) Silas Allred (Nebraska) Brock Mantanona (Michigan) Chris Moore (Illinois) Dylan Fishback (Ohio State) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Rutgers) Angelo Ferrari (Iowa) Sam Goin (Indiana) James Rowley (Purdue) J.D. Perez (Northwestern) Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Maryland) Ryan Boucher (Michigan State) Cale Anderson (Wisconsin)

197lbs

Josh Barr (Penn State) Camden McDanel (Nebraska) Remy Cotton (Rutgers) Branson John (Maryland) Luke Geog (Ohio State) Wyatt Ingham (Wisconsin) Kael Wisler (Michigan State) Gabe Sollars (Indiana) Ben Vanadia (Purdue) Hayden Walters (Michigan) Gavin Nelson (Minnesota) Dylan Connell (Illinois) Gabe Arnold (Iowa) Alex Smith (Northwestern)

285lbs

Taye Ghadiali (Michigan) AJ Ferrari (Nebraska) Nick Feldman (Ohio State) Cole Mirasola (Penn State) Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) Luke Luffman (Illinois) Koy Hopke (Minnesota) Hunter Catka (Rutgers) Josh Terrill (Michigan State) Ben Kueter (Iowa) Hayden Filipovich (Purdue) Joey Schneck (Maryland) Gabe Christenson (Northwestern) Caleb Marzolino (Indiana)

Penn State Wrestling At Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125lbs: Luke Lilledahl (17-0)

133lbs: Marcus Blaze (19-0)

141lbs: Braeden Davis (9-3)

149lbs: Shayne Van Ness (18-0)

157lbs: PJ Duke (16-1)

165lbs: Mitchell Mesenbrink (19-0)

174lbs: Levi Haines (18-0)

184lbs: Rocco Welsh (17-0)

197lbs: Josh Barr (16-0)

285lbs: Cole Mirasola (14-4)

Iowa Wrestling At Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125lbs: Dean Peterson (10-4)

133lbs: Drake Ayala (9-7)

141lbs: Nasir Bailey (10-5)

149lbs: Ryder Block (10-6)

157lbs: Victor Voinovich III (8-4)

165lbs: Michael Caliendo (15-3)

174lbs: Patrick Kennedy (15-2)

184lbs: Angelo Ferrari (9-1)

197lbs: Gabe Arnold (13-5)

285lbs: Ben Kueter (5-5)

Ohio State Wrestling At Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125lbs: Nic Bouzakis (12-1)

133lbs: Ben Davino (21-1)

141lbs: Jesse Mendez (19-0)

149lbs: Ethan Stiles (12-4)

157lbs: Brandon Cannon (13-0)

165lbs: Paddy Gallagher (10-6)

174lbs: Carson Kharchla (14-3)

184lbs: Dylan Fishback (13-6)

197lbs: Luke Geog (11-6)

285lbs: Nick Feldman (18-4)

Illinois Wrestling At Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125lbs: Spencer Moore (14-6)

133lbs: Lucas Byrd (17-0)

141lbs: Danny Pucino (5-4)

149lbs: Michael Gioffre (13-7)

157lbs: Kannon Webster (16-3)

165lbs: Braeden Scoles (14-6)

174lbs: Colin Kelly (15-6)

184lbs: Chris Moore (14-8)

197lbs: Dylan Connell (6-9)

285lbs: Luke Luffman (12-4)

Nebraska Wrestling At Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125lbs: Kael Lauridsen (10-9)

133lbs: Jacob Van Dee (15-4)

141lbs: Brock Hardy (18-4)

149lbs: Chance Lamer (13-5)

157lbs: Antrell Taylor (20-2)

165lbs: LJ Araujo (14-6)

174lbs: Christopher Minto (18-4)

184lbs: Silas Allred (15-6)

197lbs: Camden McDanel (18-5)

285lbs: AJ Ferrari (13-2)

