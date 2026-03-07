The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Take Flight This Weekend

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan extinguished the Los Angeles Lakers’ dynasty in 1991 and dashed their hopes of another NBA Championship for the rest of the decade.

After almost 35 years, all has been forgiven. Jordan (and the Lakers) went on to win plenty of rings despite each other. With the rivalry long over, one of Jordan’s most popular sneakers from his iconic signature line is celebrating the purple and gold dynasty with a rare colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway drops this weekend and is sure to garner plenty of attention from both fanbases. Below is a detailed look and breakdown on how to buy the retro basketball shoes at retail price.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 7. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The shoes will be available in a full-size run: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the old-school basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

“Nike Air” branding on the Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway. | Nike

Currently, the unreleased shoes already have an average resale price of $293 and are fetching upwards of $300 on StockX. Depending on the quantities released this Saturday, the resale price could shift dramatically.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway is officially listed as the ‘Imperial Purple’ colorway – which is a fitting name for the dynastic franchise. According to the product description, “This edition pays homage to those moments in quintessential Jordan colors.”

The silhouette features a deep Imperial Purple upper in premium nubuck, with hits of University Gold at the outsole, and Air units that tie the look together. Lastly, the “Nike Air” branding on the heels features a speckled design for an aged look.

History

Outsole of the Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway. | Nike

Jordan had already moved on to the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” colorway by the 1991 NBA Finals. However, this new colorway brings the best elements of the NBA’s golden era together for an iconic design.

Of course, Jordan never wore purple and gold on the court. Not only did the NBA rules not allow it at the time, but it would have been totally out of character for his ultra-competitive nature. Yet, no one can deny that Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker doesn’t look great in purple and gold.

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989 with four colorways. The iconic hoop shoes designed by Tinker Hatfield have since been reimagined in countless colorways. The Lakers-inspired look is one of the best versions of the silhouette in a long time.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated’s Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.