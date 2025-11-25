Boise State makes historic first appearance in Maui Invitational Monday vs. USC

Even five or six years ago, the thought of the Boise State men’s basketball team participating in the Maui Invitational seemed almost foolish.

But three NCAA Tournament appearances in a row and 99 wins the past four years will get folks attention.

Boise State will step onto the big stage Monday at 3 p.m. MT when it faces USC from the famed Laheina Civic Center on ESPN2.

The Broncos join USC, Texas, Arizona State, NC State, Seton Hall, Washington State and Chaminade in the field.

The Maui Invitational has long been considered the premiere early season tournament. While the Players Era in Las Vegas has changed the game some due to NIL money, the history and tradition of Maui will never be beat.

And now the Broncos get to be part of it for themselves.

“It’s huge,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “They invite programs, not teams, because you have to do it in advance. So if your program is consistently good, then you will get these opportunities.”

Boise State will get ESPN’s top announcing team of Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call.

The Broncos (4-1) have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific. USC is undefeated after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to top Troy last Thursday.

The way the bracket sets up, the Broncos could play three Quad 1 games in three days. Boise State plays USC Monday, which is No. 24 at KenPom. The Broncos then could play NC State on Tuesday, which is 19th, and Texas, which is 41st, on Wednesday.

“That’s what you want,” Rice said. “Great teams and great resume opportunities on a neutral court.”

Boise State has nearly 200 family members, friends and fans who made the trip to Maui. The condensed size of the Lahaina Civic Center makes for a cool atmosphere.

“It’s the greatest,” Rice said. “It’s such a cool environment. It kind of takes you back, you play in these huge arenas all over the country and all over the world now, and it takes you back to the small gyms where we all started. There’s an appreciation for that.

“And what an experience for our fans. There’s a lot of great teams, a lot of great coaches, a high-level broadcast. A lot of things that are cool for players and coaches to be part of.”

And it’s quite the opportunity for the Broncos, who have a chance to impress and earn marquee wins in front of a national audience.

The Broncos plan to enjoy themselves this week, but make no mistake about it. Goal one is to win.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Rice said. “But this is not a tourist thing. We’re going to compete.”

Bronco Nation News is in Maui with the Broncos and will have full coverage, starting with the Lithia Ford of Boise Pregame Show, at 1:30 p.m. MT on YouTube, Facebook and X.