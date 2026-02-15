AUS Women vs IND Women 2025/26, AUS-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Match Preview

Big picture: The Molineux era, part one
The schedule of global tournaments means there will be a heavy T20 focus over the next couple of years: there’s the 2026 T20 World Cup in June, a new Champions Trophy in 2027, the LA Olympics in 2028, and then another T20 World Cup. Following Healy’s retirement, it will be interesting to see how many of the Australia side make it through all that.
Form guide
Australia WWWWW(last five completed matches, most recent first)
India WWWWW
In the spotlight: Sophie Molineux and Smriti Mandhana
Hers was not the name at the top of most people’s lists, but Sophie Molineux will lead Australia into their next era. Part of the reason for the general surprise was not a comment on Molineux’s standing as a player – her bowling numbers in white-ball internationals are exceptional – but more the fact that she has missed so much cricket due to a horror run with injuries. Even when announced as captain, it was acknowledged she may be rested at times. Being a spin-bowling allrounder could also cause some interesting selection decisions, although when fit she has been considered a first pick. Where she opts to bat will be worth watching.
Team news: Room for Nicola Carey recall?
Molineux said the balance of the side was still being pondered. That opens the door for Nicola Carey to be recalled. Molineux herself is effectively a swap for Alana King from Australia’s previous T20 side last March. Among the pace bowlers, the final call could be between Darcie Brown and Kim Garth.
Australia (possible): 1 Georgia Voll, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Nicola Carey, 8 Sophie Molineux (capt), 9 Georgia Wareham, 10 Darcie Brown, 11 Megan Schutt
India need to decide on the composition of their spin attack. Offspinner Patil, who took 2 for 24 in the warm-up, could play her first T20I since 2024.
India (possible): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Kranti Gaud, 10, N Shree Charani/Vaishnavi Sharma, 11 Renuka Singh
Pitch and conditions: Eyes on the weather
Australia have won all four T20Is played at the SCG. They have batted first in three of those with totals of 134, 136 and 198 – the latter coming last season against England. Shall we not mention rain in Sydney? Sadly there are showers forecast for Sunday.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“I think it’ll be pretty surreal. I’ve got a bit of family coming. It sort of has slipped into my mind the last couple of days how it’s going to feel to lead the team out and to sing the anthem.”
Sophie Molineux on what her first match-day as captain will be like
“We are really working hard to achieve all our targets, so winning the ODI World Cup was one of them. So we are on the right track, we are just working really hard.”
Harmanpreet Kaur on whether India can be considered the best team in the world
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo