Braves Claim Osvaldo Bido Off Waivers From Yankees

Yankees right-hander Osvaldo Bido has been claimed off waivers by the Braves, per announcements from both clubs. Atlanta placed left-hander Joey Wentz on the 60-day IL to create a spot on the 40-man roster. Wentz suffered a torn ACL midway through spring training and is expected to miss the 2026 season.

This marks the second time since last season concluded that Atlanta has acquired Bido. They also plucked him off waivers from the A’s back in early December. That claim set off a series of transactions in what went on to become one of the most whirlwind winters any player has experienced in recent memory. Bido went from the A’s, to the Braves, to the Rays, to the Marlins, to Angels, to the Yankees in a dizzying sequence of DFAs and waiver claims. Hopefully for his sake, today’s return to an Atlanta organization in dire need of innings is the last move for some time.

Bido has had a solid spring with the Yankees, tossing seven innings and holding opponents to a run on five hits and three walks. He’s been working one-inning stints with New York but has worked as a starter and swingman in recent seasons with the Pirates and Athletics.

Bido spent seven seasons in the Pirates system before making his MLB debut as a 27-year-old in 2023. He’s spent the past two seasons with the A’s. Listed at a wiry 6’3″ and 175 pounds, he’s pitched 193 2/3 innings in the majors and pitched to a 5.07 earned run average. It’s been a roller-coaster run, with poor numbers in ’23, strong output in ’24 and more struggles in ’25. Overall, metrics like SIERA (4.60) and FIP (4.67) view him a bit more favorably, but Bido has typically pitched like a swingman or sixth starter.

Bido averages 94.7 mph on his four-seamer and sinker alike. He’s only a bit worse than average in terms of strikeout rate (20.9%) and walk rate (9.6%), but home runs were a major issue in 2025. Bido is an extreme fly-ball pitcher, and a 2024 season spent pitching home games in the cavernous Oakland Coliseum during the Athletics’ final season there treated him well; conversely, a move to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, which played like an absolute launching pad, did Bido no favors. He served up 13 big flies in only 44 1/3 home innings this past season, compared to just six on the road (35 1/3 innings).

The Braves entered camp thin on rotation depth and have seen their limited stock of arms ravaged by injury. In addition to Wentz’s ACL tear, right-handers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep both required elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. Fellow righty Spencer Strider was diagnosed with an oblique strain just this week and will open the season on the injured list.

Atlanta will open the season with Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes locked into rotation spots. Lopez pitched only once last year due to shoulder surgery. Holmes suffered a UCL tear last summer and rehabbed without surgery. Sale’s injury history is well known.

Righty Bryce Elder and lefty José Suarez are both out of minor league options and both expected to fill out the rotation, though the team hasn’t formally said as much. Non-roster veteran Martín Pérez seems to at least still be under consideration. Bido, like Elder and Suarez, is out of minor league options. He’s now in strong position to break camp in a swing role, giving Atlanta a bit of extra depth.