Scammers using Nancy Guthrie case to exploit public as investigators issue stark warning

Authorities probing the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, have issued a stark warning against scammers exploiting the case

Investigators looking into the disappearance of 84 year old Nancy Guthrie have issued a stern warning to the public (Image: NBC, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Investigators looking into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie have issued a stern warning to the public as heartless fraudsters try to profit from the case that has captivated the nation.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos took to X to caution people against donating to a bogus fundraising page connected to the missing mother of Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC’s Today show.

Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson home on February 1, triggering a massive multi-agency investigation now entering its eighth week. Despite rigorous efforts, there have been no identified suspects, arrests, or confirmed motives, leaving both family members and authorities increasingly desperate for answers, whilst maintaining that the case has not gone “cold.” It comes as a criminal lawyer exposed the 6 huge red flags in Nancy’s kidnapping that “don’t add up.”

READ MORE : Sources say Savannah ‘can’t trust anyone’ at the Today Show amid Nancy Guthrie abductionREAD MORE : Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor describes seeing ‘strange man’ before she went missing

Nancy Guthrie fundraising scams exploiting public

This follows a shocking update in the Nancy Guthrie case when an individual fled the neighborhood shortly after the abduction. The case has garnered national attention, with thousands rallying behind the Guthrie family. However, officials report that some individuals have taken advantage of this goodwill for personal profit.

Sheriff Nanos has warned against scams connected to Nancy Guthrie disappearance. (Image: DM)

As public concern escalates, Sheriff Nanos released a strong statement warning against fraudulent fundraising initiatives. “Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation,” the statement began, reports the Mirror US.

The message went on to say, “Billboard displays are funded through official channels. Any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent and will be investigated accordingly. The public is urged to remain vigilant and not send money to anyone claiming to raise funds related to this case. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.”

This warning follows a flood of tens of thousands of tips from well-intentioned members of the public who responded to calls for any information, no matter how minor. Authorities had previously shared eerie doorbell camera footage of a masked man standing on Nancy’s porch.

The suspect was clad in a ski mask and gloves and had a handgun holster. He is described as a man around 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in, of average build, carrying a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

These details continue to be among the most significant leads in the case.

Nancy could have been taken in a planned and targeted abduction (Image: FBI via Getty Images)

Investigators have also focused on two key dates, January 11 and January 24, suggesting the abduction may have been meticulously planned, with one or more individuals possibly scouting the area and Nancy’s routine ahead of the crime.

In the meantime, support for the Guthrie family has continued to flow in, especially from the close-knit Tucson community. Yellow ribbons, banners, and posters have sprung up across the area, whilst flowers have been placed outside Nancy’s home as a sign of unity.

The public have shown support for Nancy and her family with yellow ribbons and floral tributes (Image: Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Savannah has consistently expressed appreciation to the public for their prayers and encouragement throughout what she characterized as a difficult period for the family.

However, as the investigation continues, authorities are warning people to stay vigilant and to make certain their compassion isn’t taken advantage of by ruthless fraudsters.

This development comes as the puzzling disappearance of an Air Force general shares several disturbing parallels with the Nancy case.

It all comes after the case took a new twist as 911 caller reported a ‘woman hanging out of car screaming’.

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