Breezy and mainly dry New Year’s Day | Weather

SHORT TERM FORECAST

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Cloudy, cold with passing snow showers. Less than an inch locally, near an ich or so in Poconos. Low: 19

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. High: 27

NEW YEAR’S NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 14

FORECAST SUMMARY

THE BIG PICTURE

Heading into the new year, Thursday will be an unseasonably cold and breezy day. Despite more sun, temperatures will be stuck in the teens and 20s with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens. Heading to the Mummers parade in Philly? Bundle up! Friday into the first weekend of 2026 looks uneventful in terms of precipitation. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s during the days and upper teens at night.

DETAILED FORECAST

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT

A cold front to drop in from the northwest bringing with it a few passing snow showers, colder air and increasing winds. So, for tonight mainly after dinnertime, the window will open for some snow shower activity and that window will stay open through a good chunk of the overnight hours until the cold front passes through. Little accumulation is possible for the heart of our area, mainly less than an inch. In the Poconos, an inch or so is possible, especially in the higher elevations.

THURSDAY NEW YEAR’S DAY

The first day of the new year will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies to at times mostly sunny skies. The big talker will be the temperatures. Waking up, morning temperatures will be in the teens but with a brisk breeze feel like the single digits in some spots. On our first day of 2026, expect high temperatures to only reach the mid to upper 20s and with a chilly breeze factored in, it will feel like it’s in the teens despite more sunshine. Winds thankfully won’t be anywhere near as strong as the start of the week but there could be wind gusts near 25-30moh at times.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Friday should be unseasonably chilly, but dry day with morning low temperatures well down into the teens and afternoon highs only in the lower 30s. At this point, the weekend looks to remain dry courtesy of high pressure, so expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures both days over the weekend should be more tolerable in the mid-30s but nighttime lows will still drop to near 20 degrees both nights.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

