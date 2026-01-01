What are Costco’s hours on New Year’s Eve 2025? Here’s what to know

Dec. 31, 2025, 12:01 a.m. ET

Millions of Americans will be celebrating the start of a new year this week, and if you still need to pick up some last-minute party supplies, you’re in luck.

That’s because most grocery, retail, and restaurant chains will remain open on New Year’s Eve, albeit with adjusted hours, while some will be shutting their doors on New Year’s Day.

If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store to pick up something for your holiday gathering, Costco will be an option for you this year, as most of the company’s warehouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 31.

Stores, restaurants open on NYE: What’s open and closed on New Year’s Eve 2025? Here’s what to know

When is New Year’s Eve 2025?

New Year’s Eve is on Wednesday, Dec. 31 this year.

What grocery stores are open on New Year’s Eve?

In addition to Costco, here is a list of grocery stores that will be open on Dec. 31.

Walmart: Regular operating hours

Sam’s Club: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Plus members, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Club members

BJ’s Wholesale: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kroger family of stores; The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

Food Lion: Regular operating hours

Target: Stores will close at 9 p.m.

Publix: Stores will close at 9 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 5 p.m.

Aldi; Hours vary by location

Lidl: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Regular operating hours

Wegmans; Stores will close at 8 p.m.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys: Stores will close at 10 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 9 p.m.

What retail stores are open on New Year’s Eve?

The following retail stores will be open on Dec. 31.

Target: Stores will close at 9 p.m.

Kohl’s: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HomeGoods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshall’s: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JCPenney: Open at 11 a.m., closing times vary by location

Home Depot: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware: Hours vary by location

REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sephora: Hours vary by location

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Office Depot: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

OfficeMax: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: Stores will close at 7 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.