Brit holiday hotspot battered as Storm Claudia brings risk of torrential rain and flooding

Storm Claudia is on her way as the Canary Islands are braced for impact with thunderstorms, high winds, and the threat of floods on the way

Rain pours down in the Canary Islands, where Storm Claudia has diverted flights, stopped cruise ships from docking, and shut trails and parks

Storm Claudia has swept across Tenerife and the western Canary Islands, dampening the holiday mood with downpours, thunderstorms, high winds, and the threat of floods

The storm lashed the islands yesterday and last night and, while few serious incidents have been reported, authorities warned of the risk of torrential rain and flooding. The Spanish storm will also bring heavy rain and high winds to the UK on Friday, according to the Met Office.

Holidaymakers suffered diverted flights and rough seas prevented three cruise ships with 4,000 passengers from docking at Lanzarote. Three people had to be rescued from a drifting vessel in Arrecife.

Sweeping in from the west, the storm hit La Palma first. Waterfalls poured into ravines such as Las Angustias, carrying water from La Caldera to the port of Tazacorte.

Shopkeepers clear water from a store at Santa Cruz in Tenerife, where Storm Claudia has brought heavy rain and the threat of flooding (Image: Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images)

Rosa Dávila, president of the local council, praised the rapid response and called for the public to cooperate. With 454 personnel mobilised for the emergency plan, she warned residents to stay home. “It won’t be a good night,” she said. “Please avoid travelling and check road conditions before driving on Thursday morning.”

Emergency crews battled blocked drains, flooding, fallen branches, and loosened roof materials. Twenty incidents were recorded yesterday, according to 112 Canarias. Strong winds also disrupted flights.

Tenerife recorded over a dozen minor incidents by evening, mostly linked to strong winds: fallen panels, debris, road closures, and bans on visiting higher areas. The damage included structures blown down in Granadilla by gusts of 55 km/h.

Web Summit attendees retrieve their non-foldable umbrellas as Storm Claudia hit Lisbon (Image: Getty Images)

The Tierra del Trigo road (Los Silos) was closed. Locals were evacuated at Mirador de Chipeque and the Radazul seafront was shut down. All hiking trails, forest tracks, campsites, recreational areas and protected natural spaces, including Teide National Park, Anaga, and Teno, were closed, along with canyoning areas and other high-risk zones.

Air traffic was also disrupted and least 14 flights were diverted.

Homeless people and locals near flood-prone ravines were evacuated. Tenerife activated three emergency shelters in the south offering more than 220 places, in Granadilla, Arona and Adeje. Santa Cruz, the capital of Tenerfie, added 20 places to its municipal shelter. La Laguna evacuated residents living near ravines such as Macario.

In La Gomera, rain arrived later than expected, but winds of over 85 km/h shut roads, trails, and public facilities. Ferry services between Valle Gran Rey, Playa Santiago and San Sebastián were suspended. El Hierro saw rain and wind but few notable incidents, with air and sea travel operating normally.

Kids are off school with all in-person classes across the Canary Islands suspended on Thursday. Schools, including management teams and support staff, remained closed. The University of La Laguna also extended the suspension of all in-person activities, switching to online teaching and teleworking for staff.

Regional, island and local administrations activated teleworking to reduce travel and prevent further incidents. Storm Claudia was set to keep hammering the islands into Thursday morning, with authorities urging ongoing caution.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletters.