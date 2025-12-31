Caitlin Clark Reflects On Challenging 2025 Ahead Of New Year’s Day

It’s safe to say Caitlin Clark can’t wait to put 2025 behind her.

Clark came into the 2025 WNBA season with a ton of optimism, especially after averaging 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game as a rookie. Unfortunately, she was limited to just 13 games this season due to a right groin injury. She released a statement on this setback towards the end of the regular season.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling,” Clark said in September. “I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year.”

Although that injury is officially in the rearview mirror, it absolutely put a damper on Clark’s sophomore season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and the team react to the action Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.© Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday night, Clark shared a plethora of photos to close out 2025. Her caption made it clear that she didn’t exactly enjoy this past year.

“2025 you were a year…,” Clark wrote on Instagram. “2026 I welcome you with open arms let’s get it.”

The best is still ahead for Caitlin.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the collective bargaining agreement for the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association. Clark is obviously hoping the two sides can work out a deal that’ll continue to shine the spotlight on the players.

“Yeah, I just think more and more opportunities. And I think that’s exactly what’s happening. Because there’s more and more young girls that love basketball, or love another sport, and believe that they can be good at it. And I think it kind of starts with the stage that I’m playing on right now,” Clark said, via Women’s Fastbreak on SI. “The more we can be on TV, and the more people can come and watch us and buy a ticket, or we can go to places like China, or wherever it’s at, globally, to help grow the game and allow people to see us play basketball, I think it’s a really important and powerful thing. When you really get to see people you idolize up close, those were some of the most impactful moments of my childhood, so I know how impactful that can be for young girls today, too.”

The 2026 WNBA season won’t tip off until May, so fans don’t have to worry about games getting canceled just yet.

Hopefully, we’ll see Clark fully healthy for the majority of the 2026 season.

This story was originally published by The Spun on Dec 30, 2025, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add The Spun as a Preferred Source by clicking here.