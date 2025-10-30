Cavaliers at Celtics preview, injury report, notes

Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with a nagging hamstring strain, was listed by the team on Tuesday as probable for tonight’s game. He sat out the final 10:12 of Monday night’s win after picking up his fifth foul and ended up playing 24 minutes. It was a nice break for the forward, who was on the floor for at least 35 minutes in each of the Celtics’ previous three games.

The Cavaliers, who have been forecasted to make a deep postseason run, have won three in a row since dropping their season opener to the Knicks. Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring in all four games, posting at least 31 points in three of the four contests.

Here is a preview.

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

CAVALIERS

Season record: 3-1. vs. spread: 1-3. Over/under: 2-2

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 1-3. vs. spread: 1-3. Over/under: 2-2

Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Cleveland 119.0, Boston 111.5

Points allowed per game: Cleveland 112.8, Boston 107.8

Field goal percentage: Cleveland .476, Boston .448

Opponent field goal percentage: Cleveland .458, Boston .399

3-point percentage: Cleveland .368, Boston .319

Opponent 3-point percentage: Cleveland .377, Boston .329

Stat of the day: The Celtics rank fourth in the league with 6.5 blocks per game, led by Neemias Queta, who is averaging two blocks per contest.

Notes: Josh Minott, signed by the Celtics in the offseason after three years with the Timberwolves, made the most of his first NBA start, scoring 15 points and hauling down nine rebounds at New Orleans. He finished plus-42 in 28 minutes. … Luka Garza, another free-agent acquisition from the Timberwolves, stepped up with 16 points and hit three 3-pointers. … Tonight marks the start of a difficult stretch of three games in four days. After taking on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday, the Celtics will return home to host the Rockets on Saturday. … Guards Darius Garland (big toe) and Max Strus (foot), have been out for the Cavaliers as they continue to recover from offseason surgery. … Sam Merrill, who has connected on 18 three-pointers through the first four games, has been listed as questionable. The guard sustained a right hip contusion when he collided with teammate Evan Mobley during the third quarter of Cleveland’s game on Monday and was out for the remainder of the contest.

Material from Field Level Media was used in the report.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.