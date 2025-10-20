Charles Leclerc seeks answers after ‘big surprise’ of Ferrari performance swing in Austin Qualifying

“It was quite a big surprise, especially considering the weekend that has been very difficult for us since the beginning,” he said.

“We tried to put everything together in Qualifying, we managed to do so, but I think there are still things that we need to understand from this car, because there is a bit too much of a swing in performance across the same weekend without fundamentally changing the car, so we will look into it.”

Taking confidence from Ferrari often showing stronger pace in Grands Prix compared to Qualifying, Leclerc conceded that he will need to make progress early if he is to maximise the potential of the SF-25.

“I think everything will be down to the start and having free air,” he said. “If we are behind other cars after Turn 1, it is going to be tough. If we are in front of everybody, it is going to be easier, so flat out into Turn 1 tomorrow.”