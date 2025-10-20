Chargers’ makeshift offensive line faces bigger challenge against Colts – Orange County Register

EL SEGUNDO — The injury report on Friday was mixed for the Chargers, who have suffered plenty of bumps, bruises, sprains and strains since training camp opened back in July and yet managed to record a 4-2 record going into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Bad news first, as far as the Chargers were concerned.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III was ruled out for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury, sitting out for a second consecutive game. Left tackle Joe Alt’s participation was said to be doubtful because of an ankle injury suffered during the Chargers’ Sept. 28 loss to the New York Giants.

It likely means the Chargers will go with the same makeshift offensive line that did a fair job of protecting quarterback Justin Herbert during a 29-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Herbert passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns in leading a comeback win.

Running back Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 124 yards.

What worked against the Dolphins (1-5) might not work against the Colts (5-1), though.

“We’ve got a really big challenge,” Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said of facing the Colts. “They have a really good defense across the board. They’re turning the ball over like crazy. They’ve got some real difference-makers. All those guys are big-time players.”

Good news comes next, as far as the Chargers were concerned.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman were listed as questionable to play, which means they might play or they might not after extended layoffs. Mack was on injured reserve for four games because of an elbow injury and Perryman was out for five because of an ankle injury.

Mack and Perryman are eligible to be activated and to play Sunday.

“You’ve got 24 hours to make those decisions,” Coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The cautious move with Mack and Perryman could be to have them watch from the sideline again Sunday, what with the Chargers playing host to the Minnesota Vikings in a “Thursday Night Football” game with only a handful of days to rest and recuperate if they play against the Colts.

Mack made a face when asked earlier this week if that was a consideration.

It might not be up to him, though.

Harbaugh indicated the Chargers’ medical staff would make the final decision.

In addition to Alt, safety Elijah Molden was listed as doubtful to play against the Colts because of a thumb injury he sustained during the second half against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Derius Davis (knee), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) were questionable.

Harbaugh declined to say whether Salyer could be an option at either left or right tackle. Austin Deculus, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton and Bobby Hart (from left to right) made up the Chargers’ offensive line against the Dolphins, whose defensive front doesn’t compare to that of the Colts.

The addition of Alt would bolster the O-line considerably. He returned to the practice field in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday for the first time since he was injured. Alt moved to left tackle from right tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

It didn’t seem to be a major concern who played on the O-line for the Chargers against the Dolphins’ sieve-like defense. Vidal made the most of his first NFL start while replacing Omarion Hampton, who was placed on IR because of an ankle injury sustained on Oct. 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Hampton, a first-round draft pick out of North Carolina last April, earned the starting spot while Najee Harris was sidelined by an eye injury sustained during a fireworks accident on July 4. Harris was then lost for the season because of an Achilles tendon injury on Sept. 21.